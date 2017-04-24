How to Install Android 7.1.1 Nougat based Lineage OS 14.1 for Coolpad Note 3 Lite

The Coolpad Note 3 Lite is about a year old now. At the time of the launch, it was running Android 5.1 Lollipop out of the box along with the company’s custom Cool UI 7.0. The company’s UI is too heavy on the device, but then again, you get some additional features as well at the same time. However, now that the device is indeed quite old, the biggest question is if the smartphone will be updated to the latest versions of Android.
As of now, we don’t have any updates from the company and hence if you wish to run the latest version of the software on your Coolpad Note 3 Lite, then your only option is to flash a custom ROM. And speaking of custom ROMs, one of the most trusted third party ROMs out there in the market is Lineage OS. However, if you have never installed a third party custom ROM before and are wondering how to don it, then you are in the right place. Today in this tutorial, we will be showing you exactly how to install the Nougat based Lineage OS 14.1 for Coolpad Note 3 Lite.
Lineage OS is nothing but CyanogenMod with a different name. After the acquisition, the company’s name got changed to Lineage OS. However, none of the core functionality or the features have changed. Talking about the ROM, it is based on Android Open Source Project. One of the developers from the XDA developers forum has ported this ROM from Lenovo K4 Note. This is by no means a perfect version, and it does have some bugs, however, it is definitely a daily driver.
Features
Since this is not majorly different from Cyanogenmod, you can expect pretty much everything to work properly. Also, most of the features are working just fine with this version of OS, however, still there are a lot of bugs as well. The below-listed features are working –
- Both the cameras are working
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi, Mic, GPS
- Audio
- Theme support
As mentioned earlier, there might be some bugs, however, the future updates for the same will fix them.
Prerequisite
The only thing which you need to make sure is that you download the files given in the link below. This file is important for the installation and hence we suggest you download it first before proceeding with the installation.
Lineage OS 14.1 Nougat ROM For Coolpad Note 3 Lite
Installation
- One of the first thing to make sure here to create a backup before you proceed with the installation. This installation will wipe your internal memory completely and hence we suggest you create a backup if you wish to save your data.
- Now the next step is to install a recovery software. You can install anyone of your choice, however, we suggest you install TWRP software.
- Now assuming that you have already downloaded the file from the link above, it is now time to proceed with the installation.
- Once downloaded, copy the file to an external memory. Since we will be wiping the internal memory it is suggested that you copy this to an external memory.
- Now turn off your device and enter the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing ‘Volume down + power key’ at the same time.
- Once you are in the recovery menu, tap on wipe and format option ⇒ Wipe Dalvik cache, system, data, cache. You can find this option in the recovery menu.
- Now after this, get back to the recovery menu and click install.
- Simply browse for the file which you copied in the initial step and then select it.
- Once selected, swipe to install and this will now begin the installation process.
- After the installation, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take some time and hence we suggest you be patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with this installation, then be sure to let us know by commenting in the comment section down below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more info like this.