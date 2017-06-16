Samsung launched the Galaxy J7 smartphone back in 2015 and it was one of the most popular smartphones that launched that time. It had a really good hardware for the price, however, if you own one, then you already know how bad the software was. Also, the smartphone is getting any updates anymore so pretty much you are stuck with Android Lollipop. Now your only option is to flash a custom ROM manually. Well, if you are wondering how to do it, then you are in the right place since today we will help you with the same.
Today in this tutorial, we will be showing you exactly how to install Android 7.1.1 Nougat based LineageOS 14.1 on Galaxy J7. But before we begin the installation process, let’s take a look at some of the new features it comes with.
About the ROM
This ROM is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat software and hence you can expect it to come with all the new features. Below are some of the features that come with –
- Camera rear/front
- Auto brightness.
- Bluetooth, Mic, Wi-Fi, GPS, IR
Features that are not working
Since this is a custom ROM, not all the features would work properly and below are some of the features that won’t work with this ROM –
- VoLTE
Supported devices
- SM-J700F
- SM-J700H
- SM-J700M
With that out of the way, let’s take a look at some of the pre-requisites that are required for this installation.
Prerequisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you are creating a complete backup of your files. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory of the phone, you will end up loosing all your files.
- You also need to make sure that you are installing a custom recovery software. You can install any of your choices, however, we suggest you go for TWRP for this installation.
- You also need to make sure that the battery in the smartphone as about 60-percent charge before you begin the installation. If your smartphone’s battery dies during the installation, then you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- And lastly it is also necessary to make sure that you have downloaded the firmware file which is necessary for the installation. Without this file, you won’t be able to proceed with the installation and hence we suggest you download the same from the link given below.
Lineage OS 14.1 Nougat ROM For Galaxy J7
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the files given in the link above, it is now time to begin the instalaltion process.
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you copy the downloaded file to the smartphone.
- Once done, simply turn off your phone and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing Volume Down + Power Key at the same time.
- After this, once you are in the recovery menu, look for wipe and format option ⇒ wipe data, system, cache and Dalvik cache and initiate it.
- Once done, now return back to the recovery menu and tap on Install.
- Now it will ask you to browse for the firmware file which you had copied earlier. Simply navigate to the same and select it.
- After that simply swipe to begin the installation.
- Do make a note that the installation will take some time and hence we suggest you be patient with the same.
- After it is done, before rebooting you can also choose to install the GApps.
- Once this is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM.
Do make note that the first reboot may take more time than usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Also, if you have any queries with the installation, then be sure to let us know by droppping a comment down below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.