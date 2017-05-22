How to Install Android 7.1.2 Nougat based Lineage OS 14.1 ROM on Redmi Note 3

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 3 smartphone in 2016 and even today, it is one of the best smartphones which you can buy in India for the price. It has a some really good internals for the price at which it is being offered at. However, one of the issues which one can face with the smartphone could be with the software. Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is still running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow which what the smartphone came out of the box.
We have no information on when the company will be pushing the Nougat update. However, if you want to run Nougat based ROM on your Redmi Note 3, then your only option is to flash a third party custom ROM. There are a lot of them in the market and today in this particular tutorial we will be showing you exactly how to flash Android 7.1.2 Nougat based Lineage OS 14.1 ROM on your Redmi Note 3 smartphone. And before we begin with the installation, let’s see some of the features of this particular ROM.
About the ROM
This ROM is very similar to the Nougat 7.1 based Lineage OS 14.1 and most of the features are more or less the same. it supports RIL (calls, SMS, Data) and VoLTE as well as that you can use your Jio SIM with it without any issues. All the features such as camera, camcorder, fingerprint scanner, wi-fi, Bluetooth, etc working just fine. There are a ton of other features as well which comes with which are mostly. This ROM also works flawlessly out of the box and most of the issues are resolved. And now let’s look at some of the pre-requisites which we need to keep in mind before we start with the installation of this particular ROM.
Pre-requisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you are creating a backup of the data which you have on your device. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory of the smartphone, you will end up losing all your data.
- You will also need a third party custom recovery software installed on your phone, for this installation. We suggest you go for TWRP custom recovery software for the same.
- You also need to make sure that you have enough charge on your smartphone for the installation i.e. over 50-percent. If your smartphone ends up rebooting before that, then you may end up with a bricked smartphone as well.
- And lastly you will also need the file from the link down below. These are firmware files and without that, you won’t be able to finish the installation.
Lineage OS 14.1 Nougat ROM For Redmi Note 3
Installation
- Assuming that you have successfully downloaded the files from the link given above, it is now time to begin the installation.
- The first step is to copy the download .zip ROM file to the SD. This is essential since the setup will take the file from your SD card as your internal memory will be wiped clean before that. At this point, you also need to copy the gapps that you downloaded initially.
- Now simply turn off your phone and switch to recovery mode. The same can be done by pressing Volume Down + Power Key At The Same Time.
- Now once you are in the recovery mode, you need to go to ‘Wipe And Format Option ⇒ Wipe Data, System, Cache And Dalvik Cache’ Via Recovery. This step will wipe all your data from the internal storage and if you haven’t made a backup earlier, then at this point, you just lost all your data.
- After that, go to Recovery and tap Install.
- Now you need to navigate to the .zip ROM file which you copied earlier at the first step. Select the file and then swipe to flash it.
- Once the setup/flashing is done, the next step is to flash the gapps. Regardless of which package of gapps you downloaded, the setup is the same and you need to flash it from here in order to be able to use it.
- Once it is done, your device will now automatically reboot into the new OS.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take a long time since it has to initiate all the files and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with the installation, then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more info tutorials like this.