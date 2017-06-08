How to Install Android 7.1.2 Nougat based LineageOS 14.1 ROM on Nexus 9 Tablet

The Nexus 9 tablet was launched last year and it is one of the best tablets that are out now in the market. It is manufactured by HTC and it runs on pure stock Android OS. There are no bloatwares whatsoever since it comes under the Nexus brand name. The tablet is built like a tank and it performs extremely well. The hardware nicely compliments with the software. However, if you want to change things up a bit, then one of the ROMS which you can install on this Nexus 9 tablet is the Android 7.1.2 Nougat based lineageOS 14.1 ROM.
Well, if you are wondering how to do it, then you are in the right place since we will be showing you exactly how to do the same. This will add a lot of new features and the best part is, it feels exactly the stock Android. But before we begin the installation process, let’s take a lot some of the features that it will add to the tablet. Below are some of the features of this ROM.
About the ROM
As mentioned earlier, this ROM is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS and hence it adds pretty much all the features that you would expect from a Nougat based OS. Below are some of the working features of this ROM –
- RIL (Calls, SMS, Data)
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Audio, GPS
- Camera, Camcorder
- Video Playback
- Sensors
- Flash
- LED
Now that we know what all is working with this ROM, it is time to see some of the pre-requisites before we begin our installation. So below are some of the pre-requisites that are necessary for the installation.
Pre-requisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you are creating a complete backup of your files. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory of the phone, you will end up loosing all your files.
- You also need to make sure that you are installing a custom recovery software. You can install any of your choices, however, we suggest you go for TWRP for this installation.
- You also need to make sure that the battery in the smartphone as about 60-percent charge before you begin the installation. If your smartphone’s battery dies during the installation, then you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- And lastly it is also necessary to make sure that you have downloaded the firmware file which is necessary for the installation. Without this file, you won’t be able to proceed with the installation and hence we suggest you download the same from the link given below.
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the files given in the link above, it is now time to begin the instalaltion process.
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you copy the downloaded file to the smartphone.
- Once done, simply turn off your phone and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing Volume Down + Power Key at the same time.
- After this, once you are in the recovery menu, look for wipe and format option ⇒ wipe data, system, cache and Dalvik cache and initiate it.
- Once done, now return back to the recovery menu and tap on Install.
- Now it will ask you to browse for the firmware file which you had copied earlier. Simply navigate to the same and select it.
- After that simply swipe to begin the installation.
- Do make a note that the installation will take some time and hence we suggest you be patient with the same.
- After it is done, before rebooting you can also choose to install the GApps.
- Once this is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take a long time and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said, if you have any queries regarding the setup, then be sure to let us know by commenting down below and also stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.