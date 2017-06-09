The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vernee has launched a bunch of new smartphone over the past couple of years. However, the one which stands out as the best one is the Vernee Mars smartphone. It has a great hardware which is coupled with good software that nicely compliments each other. However, if you own that smartphone, then you already know about the software issue which it has. Your only option, in that case, is to download and flash a third party custom ROM.
Well, if you are wondering how to do it, then you are in the right place since today we will be showing you exactly how to do the same. So in this tutorial, we will show you how to Install Android 7.1.2 Nougat based LineageOS 14.1 ROM on Vernee Mars Smartphone. But before that, let’s take a look at some of the features that it comes with. Below are some of the feature of the ROM –
About the ROM
This ROM i.e the lineagOS 14.1 is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS and it brings pretty much all the new Nougat features to the Vernee Mars smartphone. Below are some of the working features listed for your reference –
- Wifi
- Bluetooth
- Audio
- 2G-3G Network Switch
- Smooth
- RIL
- Camera
- Sensors
- Lineage Boosts
- Hotspot
- Fingerprint
- All sensors
Now that it is out of the way, let’s take a look at some of the prerequisites that you will need before beginning the installation. Below are all the prerequisites that are necessary for the installation –
Prerequisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you are creating a complete backup of your files. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory of the phone, you will end up loosing all your files.
- You also need to make sure that you are installing a custom recovery software. You can install any of your choices, however, we suggest you go for TWRP for this installation.
- You also need to make sure that the battery in the smartphone as about 60-percent charge before you begin the installation. If your smartphone’s battery dies during the installation, then you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- And lastly it is also necessary to make sure that you have downloaded the firmware file which is necessary for the installation. Without this file, you won’t be able to proceed with the installation and hence we suggest you download the same from the link given below.
LineageOS 14.1 for Vernee Mars
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the files given in the link above, it is now time to begin the instalaltion process.
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you copy the downloaded file to the smartphone.
- Once done, simply turn off your phone and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing Volume Down + Power Key at the same time.
- After this, once you are in the recovery menu, look for wipe and format option ⇒ wipe data, system, cache and Dalvik cache and initiate it.
- Once done, now return back to the recovery menu and tap on Install.
- Now it will ask you to browse for the firmware file which you had copied earlier. Simply navigate to the same and select it.
- After that simply swipe to begin the installation.
- Do make a note that the installation will take some time and hence we suggest you be patient with the same.
- After it is done, before rebooting you can also choose to install the GApps.
- Once this is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take a long time and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said, if you have any queries regarding the setup, then be sure to let us know by commenting down below and also stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.