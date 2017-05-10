Lenovo launched the K4 Note smartphone long back and at the time of the launch, it was indeed one of the most popular smartphones that Lenovo had ever launched. However, now one of the major issues that the smartphone is going through is with the software update. Lenovo has almost stopped providing updates to most of its devices and the K4 Note is one of them. So if you own this smartphone then your only option is to flash a custom ROM. And if you are wondering how to do it, then you are in the right place, since today in this tutorial, we will be showing exactly how to install Android 7.1.2 Nougat based Resurrection Remix ROM on Lenovo K4 Note.
About the ROM
The Resurrection Remix ROM is one of the best third party custom ROM which is available for the various devices. It comes with a variety of different features like the Omniswitch, various clock customization, battery icon customization, etc. It also includes gestures feature which you can use to get things done easily. There are a lot of other features as well which you get with the resurrection ROM. And now, before installing this, let’s just quickly go through some of the pre-requisites for the same.
Pre-requisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you are creating a full backup of your device. This is very important since we will be completely wiping the internal memory during this installation. So if you don’t want to end up loosing all your data, then we suggest you create a backup.
- You also need to have a custom recovery software installed on your smartphone. You can install any one you want, however, we suggest you go for TWRP custom recovery software.
- Also before you begin the installation, you also need to make sure that you have at least 50-60 percent charge left in your battery.
- And lastly, you need to download both the firmware file as well as the Gapps package from the link given below.
Download Resurrection Remix For Lenovo K4 Note
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded both the files from the link given above, it is now time to begin the installation process.
- The first step is to simply copy the .zip file of the firmware and the GApps to an external storage.
- After that is done, you can simply turn off your phone and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing volume up and power button at the same time.
- Now once you are in the recovery, go to ‘Wipe and format option -> Wipe Data, Cache And Dalvik Cache, which you can find in the recovery menu.
- Here, go to the install menu and then navigate to file which you copied to the external storage source.
- After selecting, swipe to flash the ROM.
- Now once this is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take more time than usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with the same, then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.