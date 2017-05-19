How to Install Android 7.1 Nougat based Firmware on ASUS Zenfone 3 Max

ASUS launched the new Zenfone 3 Max smartphone a couple of months back and it is again sort of a mid-ranged smartphone from the company. The highlight of the smartphone is, however, the battery, which has a capacity of 4,130 mAh. The company says that it will last for upto 2 days on a single charge. But one of the major disappointment with this smartphone is its software. At the time of the launch, it was still on Android 6.0 Marshmallow which is indeed quite disappointing.
However, now the company has released the 7.0 nougat update for this smartphone and you should be seeing the update very soon. Do make a note that if you are running a third-party ROM, then you won’t be getting the update and in that case, your only option is to manually flash the update. So if you are wondering how to do it, then you are in the right place, since today in this tutorial, we will be showing you exactly how to flash the ROM on your ASUS Zenfone 3 Max smartphone.
Before we start with the installation process, let’s see what this ROM is all about and what are the different features it comes with.
ABout the firmware
This firmware is based on Android 7.1 Nougat version of Android and the firmware number is 14.0200.1704.119. This is an official firmware which was released by the company and it will work only on ASUS Zenfone 3 Max (ZC553KL) and hence we suggest you not to try and install this on any other device since you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone. It was released on 15.May.2017 and the size of the download is 1.89 GB. Now, before we begin the installation process, let’s see what are the pre-requisites for the same.
Pre-requisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you create a back up of your data. Since we will be wiping the internal memory of the smartphone, you may end up loosing all your data if you don’t create a back.
- Be sure to download and install ADB fast boot in your PC since we will need it for the installation.
- You also need to make sure that you at least have about 60-percent battery left in your phone before we begin the installation. If your smartphone shuts down during installation then you may end up with a bricked smartphone.
- And lastly, you need to download the firmware file from the link given down below. This file is necessary for the setup and hence we suggest you download this first.
Download Asus Zenfone 3 Max v14.0200.1704.119
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the firmware file from the link given above, it is now time to begin the installation process.
- The first thing which you need to do is connect your phone to the PC.
- Now open ADB tool file which you have downloaded and installed earlier.
- Now simply copy the firmware file to the ADB tool.
- Now simply hold the shift key and right click at the same time and open the command window.
- After that, switch off your phone and switch it into the fastboot mode. You can do this by pressing the volume up and power button at the same time and hold it for 3-5 seconds.
- Now just flash the firmware file into your smartphone by typing this command – adb sideload UL-ASUS_X00DD-WW-14.0200.1704.119-user.zip (file name).
- Now just wait for the process to get over as it will take a couple of minutes to flash it.
- Once the process is complete, your device will automatically reboot into the new firmware.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take more time than usual since it has to initiate all the files, etc. Hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries, then be sure to drop them down below in the comment section and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.