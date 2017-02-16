How to install Android 7.1 Nougat based LineageOS 14.1 on ZTE Axon 7

ZTE launched the new Axon 7 smartphone last year in the month of June. While it is not the newest device in the market, it is indeed quite popular and a lot of people ended up buying this smartphone. The smartphone very powerful and is still one of the most popular devices from ZTE. However, talking about the software support for the same, we haven’t heard any updates regarding the Android 7.1 update from the company. Hence, if you are waiting for the Nougat 7.1 update for the ZTE Axon 7, then your only option is to flash a custom ROM. In this tutorial today, we will be showing you on how to flash LineageOS 14.1 on your ZTE Axon 7 smartphone.
About the Smartphone
The ZTE Axon 7 smartphone as mentioned earlier was launched back in June 2016 which is still one of the popular smartphones from ZTE. It sports a 5.5″ display on the front which has a QHD resolution with the Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 SoC which is a Quad-Core CPU and it comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. In terms of the camera, we are looking at a 20 MP rear facing camera along with an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The smartphone is kept powered by a 3,250 mAh battery.
About the ROM
We will be installing the LineageOS 14.1 software which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. For those of you who don’t know, the LineageOS is rebranded CyanogenMod since the company has now acquired it. And as we all know that the CyanogenMod is highly reliable, we can expect the same kind of support here as well with the LineageOS as well. The software is highly reliable and we have listed the features that are working properly with this particular version of software –
- Camera
- Audio
- Fingerprint scanner
- GPS
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
Prerequisite
- Before proceeding with the installation, the first thing is to make sure that you have created a complete backup of your data. Since your smartphones’ internal memory will be wiped out completely, it is important that you create a backup.
-
- You also need to make sure that you are running a custom recovery software like TWRP for this installation.
- Make sure you have about 50 to 60-percent of battery left in your device before you begin the installation or else, you might end up bricking your smartphone if it runs out of battery and shuts down while installing.
- Also, make sure that you are downloading the necessary files from the links given below.
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded all the files from the links given above, we can now move on with the installation.
- The first step is to switch off your smartphone and enter the recovery mode. You can you do so by pressing the volume down key + power key at the same time.
- Now it is time to install the universal bootloader.
- Once that is done, you can go back to the recovery menu and go to “wipe cache partition ⇒ advanced ⇒ wipe Dalvik cache”.
- Now get back to main menu and select install to install the .zip file.
- Browse to the file which you downloaded and then flash it by swiping on Flash.
- Once that is done, it is now time to install the Gapps as well.
- The procedure for installing the Gapps is that same and all you have to do is follow the same process which you did for flashing the .zip file.
- Once you have flashed the Gapps, you can reboot your device and once your smartphone boots up, you will be running the LineageOS 14.1.
Do make a note that the first reboot might take a lot of time and hence we suggest you to stay patient. If you have any querries with this tutorial, then be sure to comment down below in the comment sction and stay tuned for more tutorials like this.