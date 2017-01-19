How to Install Android 7.1.1 Nougat based Lineage OS 14.1 on Redmi Note 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is one of the most popular smartphones of 2016 at least in India mainly due to the features and functionalities that it offered for the price. While it is a great smartphone to use, the software is probably the most annoying aspect of the device. It is not bad by any means but still what Xiaomi offers is often replaced by some third party custom ROMs. And interestingly, developers are also onboard this idea, and hence we keep seeing more and more new ROMs for this device. On the same lines, the CM 14.1 OS a.k.A Lineage OS 14.1 is also available now for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3.

The Lineage OS 14.1 update is based on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat version, and as of now if you are looking to run Nougat on your Redmi Note 3 this is the only way since there is no official word from the company on the update. It is expected that the Nougat update will be pushed by the company by some time between January to March, but even that is not officially confirmed. Hence if you are impatient and want the update as soon as possible, then one thing which you can do is, follow the steps given below and install the Lineage OS 14.1 in your Redmi Note 3 smartphone today.

About Redmi Note 3

Redmi Note 3 as mentioned earlier is one of the most popular Xiaomi smartphone and they sold a ton of them here in India. It features a 5.5” FHD display on the front and is powered by Qualcomm MSM8956 Snapdragon 650 SoC. The high-end version of the device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. In terms of the camera, we are looking at a 16MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing shooter. The whole package is kept powered by a 4050 mAh battery.

Prerequisites for the Update

Just like any other software update/custom ROM update, the first thing you need to do is create a backup of your device to make sure everything is safe. Failing to could result in loss of all the device if anything goes wrong during the update.

Also, in order to proceed further, you will also need a custom recovery software installed in your device. There are a lot of them available in the market, so you are free to choose any of them and install.

Next thing is to make sure that your device has about 60-70% charge before proceeding. This is very important to make sure since if the device shuts down due to less battery, then it could result in dead device.

Last but the not the least, you will need the .zip file of the custom ROM itself. In this case, we will need Lineage 14.1 ROM file. Along with that, you can also download the gapps if you wish to install all of them.

Once you have everything, now you are all set to follow the procedure and install the custom ROM onto your device.

Download Lineage 14.1 File for Redmi Note 4 here.

Now that you have all the prerequisites out of the way let’s just jump right into the installation procedure.

Installation

The first step is to copy the download .zip ROM file to the SD. This is essential since the setup will take the file from your SD card as your internal memory will be wiped clean before that. At this point, you also need to copy the gapps that you downloaded initially. The next step is to turn off your phone and enter into the recovery mode. The same can be done by pressing Volume Down + Power Key At The Same Time. Now once you are in the recovery mode, you need to go to ‘Wipe And Format Option ⇒ Wipe Data, System, Cache And Dalvik Cache’ Via Recovery. This step will wipe all your data from the internal storage and if you haven’t made a backup earlier, then at this point, you just lost all your data. Once that is out of the way, go to Recovery and tap Install. Now you need to navigate to the .zip ROM file which you copied earlier at the first step. Select the file and then swipe to flash it. Once the setup/flashing is done, the next step is to flash the gapps. Regardless of which package of gapps you downloaded, the setup is the same and you need to flash it from here in order to be able to use it. Now tap the reboot the device and wait for it to come back up. Do make a note that since this is pretty much the first reboot after the flashing it, it may take a while and hence you need to be a bit patient here with the reboot.

If you followed all the above-given steps carefully, then you just successfully installed CM 14.1 on your Redmi Note 3. Keep in mind that this setup procedure is applicable only for Xiaomi Redmi Note 3. So use it only for that particular device. With that said, stay tuned for more such detailed tutorials on other devices as well.