How to Install Android Nougat based EMUI 5.0 on Huawei P9 Plus

Huawei launched the Huawei P9 and the Huawei P9 Plus last year. While they are comparatively old devices, to begin with, they are still one of the best ones out there in the market which you can buy. However, one of the only issues which you might have with this device could be with the software it is running. Huawei is not particularly fast with its updates, and the P9 and the P9 Plus are no exceptions.
Huawei has indeed launched the new Nougat update for both of these devices, but there are chances that you might not have received the update. This could be possible if you have rooted your device etc. So if you are wondering how to get the latest version of Android on your device, then you are at the right place since we will be showing you exactly how to install the Android Nougat based EMUI 5.0 on Huawei P9 Plus. Before we begin, let’s see some of the features, etc.
About the Firmware
This firmware is based on Android 7.0 Nougat version of Android. The UI version on this is EMUI 5.0 which the latest one from Huawei. This firmware with version number B370 will work only on Huawei P9 Plus, and hence we suggest you install this only on Huawei P9 Plus. Do make a note that this is an official firmware update and you can install this without having to worry about anything.
Prerequisite
Before we begin the installation, there are a couple of prerequisites which we need to take care of, and they are as follows –
- First of all, check your model number and make sure it is compatible. If you are trying to install this on any other smartphone, then the chances are that you might end up ruining your device.
- The next thing which you need to make sure is to backup all your data. Since we will be wiping the internal memory clean for this installation, it is suggested that you ensure to do this first.
- Also make sure that your device has about 50-percent battery left before you begin the installation. If your device ends up shutting down during the installation, then you might end up with a bricked smartphone.
- And lastly you also need to make sure that you download the file from the link given below. These files are necessary for the installation, and hence we suggest you doing that.
Download EMUI 5.0 Huawei P9 Plus B370 Nougat Update
Installation (Guide to Install the Update)
- Assuming that you have downloaded the file given in the link above, it is now time to begin the installation.
- Now extract the file which you had downloaded from the link above.
- Now create a ‘dload’ folder in the root of the SD card as we will be copying the files here.
- Simply copy the update.app into the ‘dload’ folder
- It is now time to switch off your phone and begin the process. You can do this pressing and holding Volume up + Volume down + Power for a few seconds.
- This will now begin the installation process.
- Now, once it is done, your device will automatically reboot.
Installation (Guide to install the CUST File)
- Assuming that you have downloaded the CUST File from the link given above, it is now time to see how to get this done.
- The first step again is to extract the file which you downloaded from the second link.
- Now delete the previous update.app from the ‘dload’ folder since we will be now copying this new ones.
- After that now, copy the new ones into the dload folder.
- Once this is also done, it is again time to switch off the device.
- You can do this by pressing Volume up + Volume down + Power for a, few seconds and it will begin the installation.
- Once it is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new firmware and you should be good to go.
Do make a note that in both the cases, the reboot may take longer than usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if in case you have any queries, then we suggest you drop your questions in the comment section below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.