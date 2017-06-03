How to Install Android Nougat based LineageOS ROM on Micromax Canvas Doodle 3

We all know that Micromax is known for the software availability for their devices. Yes, the hardware may not be the best in the business but when you are out looking for a third party ROM for Micromax devices, you already know that you are going to get a lot of them to choose from. On the same lines, today in this tutorial, we will be showing you how to install Android Nougat based LineageOS ROM on your Micromax Canvas Doodle 3.
Before we dive into the installation of the same, let’s talk about some of the features of the ROM and see what are the new things it will be adding to your device. Below is the list of all the working features of this ROM –
- Dual SIM
- Wifi
- Bluetooth
- Audio
- 2G-3G Network Switch
- Smooth
- RIL
- Camera
- Sensors
- GPS
- Offline Charging
- Microphone
Now let’s take a look at some of the pre-requisites that are required for this installation.
Pre-requisite
- The first thing which you need to do is create a complete backup of your smartphone. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory of the smartphone, you will end up loosing everything if you don’t create a backup.
- You also need to make sure that your device is rooted and you have installed a custom recovery software on it. We recommend you to install TWRP however, you can install anything that you want.
- For this installation to complete, you need to have at least 60-percent battery left on your phone. If your device ends up turning off in the middle, then you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- And lastly you need to make sure that you are downloading the firmware file from the link given below. The file is important for the installation without which you won’t be able to proceed.
Lineage OS ROM For Micromax Canvas Doodle 3
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the file from the link given above, it is now time to begin the installaion.
- The first thing which you need to doing is turn off the phone and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing the volume up key and power key at the same time.
- Once you are in, look for “wipe and format option ⇒ wipe data, system, cache and Dalvik cache” in the recovery.
- Once you do that, get back to the recovery menu and click on install.
- Now when asked simply naviagte to line ROM which downloaded and copied.
- Now simply select that particular file and tap on Install.
- Once you do that, it will start installing and it will take a few minutes to get over.
- Once this is done, your device automatically reboot and now if you want to install the Gapps, then you again have to go to the recovery menu and follow the same steps.
- Once all this is over, simply reboot your device and enjoy the new ROM on your canvas doodle 3.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take some time since it will initiate everything for the first time. Hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries, then be sure to let us by dropping a comment down below. Also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.