How to install B151 Emui 5.0 update based on Android 7.0 on Huawei Nova Plus

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei announced the Nova and the Nova Plus smartphone at IFA 2016 conference in Berline. While the smartphones were announced at IFA, both the Nova smartphones are only available in China as of now. The smartphone looks premium, however, from the inside, we are looking at a mid-ranged device. The smartphones are being offered by the company in two variants, i.e. 3GB and 4GB that cost roughly about $310 to $355 with the current exchange rates.
Both the Huawei Nova and the Nova Plus are running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and we don’t have any wording on the Nougat update for the same. Hence, if you own either of the Nova smartphones and you wish to run Nougat on them, then your only option is to flash it manually as the OTA may take a lot of time to roll out to everyone. Huawei is currently testing out the EMUI 5.0 beta for the nova devices for a couple of days now. This version of the software runs on Android 7.0 nougat.
About the smartphone
As mentioned earlier, Huawei announced the new Nova smartphone at IFA 2016 and they sort of fall under the mid-ranger category of smartphones. Now talking about the Nova Plus smartphone, it sports a 5.5″ display on the front with a resolution of FHD. This is an IPS panel with a screen-to-body ratio of 72.6%. Inside is a Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 which is an octa-core processor which runs along the Adreno 506. Also, the smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. On the camera side of things, we are looking at a 16MP rear-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and on the front, there is an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is also a 3340 mAh battery powering the entire smartphone.
About the ROM
The ROM which we will be installing today in this tutorial is based on the Android version 7.0 which is the Emotion UI with the UI version 7.0. This firmware which has the firmware number B151 will work only on the Nova Plus (MLA-L11). The firmware was launched back in 31.Jan.2017 with the firmware number MLA-L11C185B151 and for your reference, the size of the update is 419.94 MB. CUST No. – CUSTC185D001.
Prerequisite
- Before you start the setup process, make sure to cross check the model number and CUST version of the software which you are about to install.
- Also, before you begin the setup, make sure you create a backup of the data which is inside your phone. Since this setup requires a clean wipe of the device, you will end up loosing everything if you don’t create a backup.
- You also need to make sure that your device has about 50-percent of charge before you begin the process. If your phone’s battery drains during the setup, then you may end up with a dead phone as well.
- Make sure you download the file from the link given below as well before you begin the process.
Installation
- Assuming that you have created a backup of your files which are important and have downloaded the file from the link above, it is now time to begin the installation.
- The first step is to extract the file which you downloaded from the link.
- Once you have extracted it, find the folder named dload and copy it to the root of your SD card.
- Now switch off your phone and hold the Volume Up + Volume Down + Power Button.
- At this point, the phone will automatically detect the update file and the setup will now begin.
- Once it finishes the flashing process, your device will automatically reboot and after that, you will see that you will be running the EMUI 5.0.
Do make a note that the final reboot may take some time since it has to setup the device for the first time. Also, if you have any querries in any of the steps, then be sure to let us know in the comments below. With that said, if you want to stay updated with all the firmware updates, then be sure to stay tuned to Android Advices.