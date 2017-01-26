How to Install CyanogenMod 14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat ROM For Xiaomi Mi4i

Android Nougat 7.0 update is slowly making its way to most of the flagship devices of 2016 now. While these smartphones are now receiving the update, we have no info from few manufacturers like Xiaomi about the update on some of the older smartphones. For instance today we have the Xiaomi Mi4i here and as of now, there is no official wording from the company on the update here. It could take a while until Xiaomi officially releases the update. Hence if you are one of those who wants to wait for the update to rollout officially, then you might have to wait a long time here. On the other hand, you can also flash the update on your unlocked Xiaomi Mi4i smartphone today itself. Wondering how to do it? Well, if you are looking for a guide, then you are just in the right place. Today in this tutorial we will be showing you how to install Cyanogenmod 14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat for Xiaomi Mi4i smartphone.

About the smartphone

Xiaomi launched the Mi4i smartphone a while back and it was one of the popular phone from the brand back in day. It was reported that the company had sold about a million unit of this smartphone which is an impressive number. However, now the device is indeed quite old as you have a lot of new devices and hence in way, the company is not really focusing on any sort of development or even if it is there, it is safe to say that it is very slow. The Xiaomi Mi4i comes with a 5” display on the front which has an FHD resolution. The samrtphone is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8939 Snapdragon 615 which is an octa-core processor with an Adreno 405 GPU. The smartphone comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB or 32GB of internal storage option. On the camera side of things we are looking at a 13MP rear facing shooter whereas there is a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. The whole package is kept powered by a 3120 mAh battery.

About the ROM

CyanogenMod 14.1 as we all know is a custom ROM. This 14.1 version is based on Android nougat 7.0 software and this will allow you to experience Nougat on Xiaomi Mi4i without having to wait for the official update. Since this is a custom ROM, you will need a custom recovery software like TWRP to install this. Do make a note that this process might tricky and hence we suggest you to follow the steps carefully if you don’t know what you are doing.

Prerequisite

The first step as usual is to create a backup of all your data. Since this method will require you to wipe your phone, it is essential that you create a back if you wish to save everything.

You will also need a custom recovery software installed for the installation. You can select any software here in this case, however the recommended one is TWRP software.

Also make sure that your device has about 50-60 percent charge in the battery before the installation starts. If your device dies before the installation then your phone might get permanently bricked.

You also need to download the files necessary for the installation like the .zip file to flash as well as the Gapps if you want google apps as well.

Download CyanogenMod 14.1 For Xiaomi Mi4i

Download GApps.

Installation

Assuming that you have all the prerequisite out of the way, you can now proceed to the installation. The first step is to copy the files which you downloaded into your SD card. Make sure you copt them to your SD card since the internal storage will be wiped clean. Once that is done, power off your device and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing Volume Down + Power Key at the same time. Once you are in the recovery menu, it is now time to wipe your device. To do this, Wipe And Format Option ⇒ Wipe Data, System, Cache And Dalvik Cache. After this, you can now proceed to the installation of the software. To do this, go to install option in the recovery. Now navigate to your file which you copied, and then swipe to install. This will flash the ROM to your device and do make a note that this might take sometime for the installation to get over. Once it is done, if you want to install gapps then now is the time. Again navigate to the gapps and swipe to install. Once this is done, reboot your device.

Do make a note that the reboot will take some time since it is the first boot after the installation. Once it is done, you will now be running Cyanogenmod 14.1 on your Xiaomi Mi4i smartphone. If you faced any issue during the installation, then be sure to list them in the comment section below and stay tuned for more tutorials like this.