Samsung had launched the Galaxy S5 smartphone a couple of years back and at the time of the launch, it was pretty much the best performing device out there in the market. It had all the latest set of specs, which was combined with latest software as well. However, now after all these years, the software experience on this particular device is not really the best out there. It is still running the older versions of Android and as of now, we don’t have any official confirmation from Samsung as well on the updates.
So if you own this smartphone and if you wish to update the software to something new, then your only option is to flash a custom ROM manually. And if you are planning to do one then we suggest you go for the latest one out there which the DreamUX. As you might already know that Samsung has launched the new Galaxy S8 smartphone and the software on that particular device is quite good. If you want to have the same software experience as that on the Galaxy S8 on your Galaxy S5, then all you have to do is install this custom ROM. And if you are wondering how to do it, then you are at the right place since today we will be showing you exactly how to install ‘DreamUX’ Galaxy S8 Style Nougat ROM For Galaxy S5.
Supported Devices
- SM-G900F
- SM-G9009D
- SM-G900I
- SM-G900P
- SM-G900S
- SM-G900L
- SM-G900K
- SM-G9006
- SM-G9008
- SM-G9009W
- SCL23 (Japan)
- SC-04 (Japan)
Features
This new UX comes with a bunch of new features which will completely change your whole experience of using a Galaxy S5 smartphone. First of all, it is completely debloated which means that you won’t find any bloatware on this particular smartphone whatsoever. Since this is very similar to the software on the Galaxy S8, it feels exactly like using a Galaxy S8 smartphone. This is a rooted ROM and hence you will get all the rooted features as well. It also has other features like ultra-saving mode, S8 clock, etc.
Pre-requisite
- The thing which you need to make sure you do before you begin the installation is to download the firmware file from the link given below. This file is essential for the setup procedure and hence we suggest you download and keep it ready for the setup of the same.
Download Galaxy S8 ROM For Galaxy S5
Installation
- The first is to make sure that you have a custom recovery software installed on your device. We suggest you install TWRP, however, you are free to install any one of your choices.
- It is recommended that you perform a complete backup of your device. Since we will be wiping the internal memory clean, we suggest you create a backup if you wish to preserve your data.
- And now assuming that you downloaded the firmware file from the link given above, it is now time to begin the installation.
- Firstly, make sure you copy the firmware file to an external storage which you can later connect to the smartphone. Also, make sure that you have the setup file for GApps also ready.
- Now simply turn off your device and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this pressing Vol UP + Home + Power Key at the same time.
- After this, make sure you wipe your data. For this, look for wipe and format option ⇒ Wipe Dalvik cache, system, data, cache in recovery.
- Once that is done, get back to recovery menu and tap install.
- And now at this point, you need to navigate to S5 DreamUX C9 Pro V1.zip file which you had downloaded earlier from the link given above.
- Tap on the file to select and swipe to install the same.
- This will now begin the installation process and once that is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new firmware.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take more time than usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with the same, then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below and also, be sure to stay tuned to Android Advices for tutorials like this.