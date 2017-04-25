How to install full stock Android 7.0 Nougat firmware on the Galaxy Note 5

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 5 smartphone is a couple of years old now. At the time of the launch, it was running Android Lollipop out of the box and the company had promised a marshmallow update for the same. While the smartphone is awaiting the Nougat update as of now, you can still get the full stock Android 7.0 Nougat based OS on the Galaxy Note 5. Do make a note that this update has to be flashed manually and hence we suggest you keep that in mind before proceeding further.
If in case, you are wondering how to install the update manually on your smartphone, then you are in the right place as we will be showing you exactly how to do that in this tutorial. Now, talking about this particular firmware, it is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The UI version is the new Samsung Experience 8 and the firmware version is UCS4CQB2. It was released in February 2017 and it is the official firmware released by the company.
ChangeLogs
- The user interface has been revamped here with this new firmware and it feels like stock Android.
- The performance is also comparatively better than the original software with which the smartphone shipped with.
- Most of the UI is revamped and it comes with all the new UI elements.
- Battery life is also significantly improved with this firmware.
- The firmware comes with both medium power saving and maximum power saving modes.
- It also comes with the nougat split screen functionality.
- The new filters and effects which are found in the camera app of the S8 is also available here with this one.
Prerequisite
- The first step is to make sure that you turn off the reactivation lock. To do this, go to Settings > Personal > Lock screen and Security > Find My Mobile and log in your Samsung Account. Form here you can turn this off.
- The next step is to take a full backup of your device.
- Also, be sure to download the Odin software which we will be using for the installation. Also be sure to install the same as well.
- And lastly, you also need to make sure that you download the file given in the link below. This file is essential for the installation and hence we suggest you download the same.
N920AUCS4CQB2 For Galaxy Note 5 SM-N920A
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the file from the link give above, it is now time to begind the setup process.
- The first step is exact and install Odin.
- Once done, simply switch off your phone
- After that, it is now time to enter download only mode. You can do this by pressing & Holding Volume Down + Home + Power.
- Now it is time to run Odin.
- Once you run it, connect your phone to the PC and it will automatically detect your device.
- Then click The Pit Option and select Pit file from the firmware folder.
- Now Select BL, AP, CP, CSC from firmware folder.
- Be sure to check auto reboot so it automatically reboots once all this is over.
- Now simply click on the start button to begin the installation process.
- Once it is done, your device will automaticaly reboot into the firnware.
Do make a note that the final installation may take more time than usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries, then be sure to drop a comment down below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more updates like this.