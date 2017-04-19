How to Install the Galaxy S8 ported ROM on the Galaxy Note 5 smartphone

Samsung launched the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ smartphones just recently and one of the main highlights about the smartphone that most people are excited about is the software. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the new Galaxy S8 Plus comes with the new Nougat based Samsung experience software. This particular version of the software is only available for the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ as of now and if you wish you get your hands on this software, then your only option is to get the new Galaxies or port the ROM.
In case, if you are wondering how to do that, then you are at the right place since we will be showing you exactly how to do that. Today, in this tutorial, we will be showing you exactly how to install the ported ROM on the Galaxy Note 5 smartphone. However, this new ROM brings the latest TouchWiz UX (Galaxy S8 UI) along with the Nougat for the Galaxy Note 5. What this essentially means is that the developers have ported all (most) of the new software features of the Galaxy S8 to this new ROM. So if you have a Galaxy Note 5 smartphone then you ca try this and port the S8 ROM to your smartphone.
PreRequisite
The only thing which you need to make sure is that you download the files required for the port from the link given below. Without these, you won’t be able to proceed with the installation. You also need to make sure that you have a custom recovery software installed on your smartphone. We recommend you get the TWRP custom recovery software, however, you can also get any of the other ones of your choice.
Download Galaxy S8 ROM For Galaxy Note 5
Installation
- As mentioned earlier, you need to install a custom recovery software on your device. You can either get the TWRP recovery or any other recovery software of your choice.
- Once that is done, copy the file which you downloaded from the links given above to an external drive.
- After this, turn off your device and enter the recovery mode.
- Once you are in the recovery mode, look for the Wipe option and select ‘Dalvik, System, Data, Cache’ and then swipe to install.
- Once that is done, go back to the recovery menu and click on install.
- Now you will be asked to navigate to the file which you copied to the external drive. Do that and then select the file to begin the installation.
- Your device will now enter the installation and you can select the options which you want to be installed and proceed further
- Swipe to install and then wait for it to get over.
- Once the installation is over, your device will then reboot into the new OS.
Do make a note that the first boot may take a lot of time than usual and hence we suggest you be patient with the same. Having said that, you have any queries, then be sure to drop them in the comment down below and also be sure to stay tuned to Android Advices for tutorials like this.