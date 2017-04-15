How to Install the Galaxy S8 ported ROM on the Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy S8 smartphones and both of them are quite different from the predecessors in both software as well as hardware aspects. Hardware is definitely the show stopper here, however, the software on the Galaxy S8 is quite refined and has a lot of new features and UI elements. The Galaxy S8 runs the latest TouchWiz UI and it looks a little different than the current ones on the S7 and the S7 Edge. If you are wondering how to get that new UI on your older Galaxy S7 and the S7 Edge, then you are in the right place since we will be showing you exactly how to do it in this tutorial today.
About the ROM
The Latest TouchWiz UI that comes with the Galaxy S8 is lighter and it is more optimized at the same time. It focuses more on increase in performance. This Galaxy S8 ROM works on Galaxy S7 Edge and it comes with a lot of features. In terms of customization, it comes with Aroma option for dirty or full wipe flash. It also comes with all the live wallpapers from the Galaxy S8 but they are not completely working just yet. this ported ROM also comes with the S8 secure folder, other apps, and features.
Pre-Requisite
- There are a few things which you need to make sure. You need to make sure that you have a custom recovery ROM installed. Ideally, we suggest you go for TWRP, but you are free to go for any option.
- You also need to download the port file from the links given below.
Download Galaxy S8 ROM For Galaxy S7 Edge
Installation
- The first step is to make sure that you need to install a custom recovery software.
- You also need to download Nougat Bootloader and Modem for the S7 Edge.
- Once downloaded, it is time to install the bootloader and the modem.
- Once all that is done, you need the copy the downloaded file to the external memory.
- After this, turn off your device and enter into the recovery mode.
- From the recovery mode, go to wipe and format option ⇒ Wipe Dalvik cache, system, data, cache ’.
- Once that is done, go back to the recovery mode and then click on Install.
- This will now begin the flashing and it will enter AROMA.
- Select the features which you want to be installed and then finish your installation process.
- Once everything is done, it is now time to reboot your device and enjoy the new ROM.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take longer than usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries, then be sure to let us know dropping a comment down below and also stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.
Via – Gizrom