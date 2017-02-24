How to install Global Stable MIUI 8.1.15.0 ROM For Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 smartphone a couple of months back, and it is already turning out to be one of the popular smartphones out there. It is the successor to the last year hot seller Redmi Note 3, and it is expected that the Redmi Note 4 will also sell like hot cakes. The Redmi Note 4 comes with a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with 3/4GB of RAM. It has a 5.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920. The Redmi Note 4 ships with MIUI 8 and now the company has pushed a new update for the same which is MIUI 8.1.15.0.
If you haven’t received the OTA update yet, you can manually flash the update and the procedure for the same along with all the prerequisites is given below. The download links are also present and are sure to download the right file according to the requirement.
About the Firware
This firmware is based on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow version and the UI version is MIUI 8 as mentioned earlier. The firmware version for this particular one is MIUI 8.1.15.0. Do make a note that it will only with the Redmi Note 4 and hence don’t try to install it in any other smartphone other than the Redmi Note 4.
Prerequisite
- The first thing to do before starting the installation is to create a backup of your smartphone. Since we will be wiping the internal memory clean, it is really important that your create a backup of your internal memory.
- It is also important that you charge your phone upto a point where it has more charge than 50-percent. If during the installation your device’s battery drains, then you may end up with a bricked smartphone.
- And lastly, make sure that you are downloading the file given below which is important for the installation.
Download MIUI 8.1.15.0 For Redmi Note 4
Installation
There are two methods for the installation and we will be seeing both of them here. Depending on which you want to go for, make sure to carefully follow all the steps and proceed with the installation.
Method 1: Using the Updater App
- The frist step here is to download the .zip file from the link given above.
- After that, simply open the updater app and click on the three dot menu on the top corner.
- Now tap on “choose update package” option and select the .zip file.
- Now at this point, your device will automatically reboot and it will start updating the smartphone.
- Once the update is done, reboot your device and you will be running the latest verison.
Method 2: Using Recovery
- Assuming that you have downloaded the .zip file, we can now start the installation process.
- Once the download is done, simply copy the file to the root of the SD card.
- Once that is done, go to the recovery and start the flahing process.
- Once the flashing is complete, your device will reboot into the new software.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take some time and you need to be patient till it gets over. With that said, do let us in the comments below if you have any querries related to this tutorial and be sure to stay tuned for more such tutorials like this.