How to install Marshmallow Global Stable MIUI 8.1.1.0 ROM for Redmi Note 3

It’s been a year since the launch of the Redmi Note 3 smartphone, and now even after all this time, it is one of the most popular smartphones of all time. Also, Xiaomi has been quite aggressive with updating this smartphone to the latest available software build. Talking about the latest software, the company released the MIUI 8.0.6.0 ROM for the Redmi Note 3 and now this month; we have the MIUI 8.1.1.0 via OTA. While the update is released via OTA, not people are getting it, and there is a lot of confusion on how to go about this and update to the latest available software. Hence today in this thread we are going to show you how to do the same.

If you have a Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 smartphone and are looking to update it to the MIUI 8.1.1.0, then be sure to follow all the steps given below in this tutorial. Do make a note that we have provided the file below and you have to download the file and flash it manually.

About the device

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 smartphone launched in 2016 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 SoC and comes with an option to go for 2GB/ 3GB of RAM. There is also an option to go for 8GB of internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card. On the front, there is a 5.5” LCD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. On the camera side of things, we are looking at a 16MP rear facing the camera, and there is also a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. The smartphone is kept powered by a 4,050 mAh battery.

Now talking about this firmware, this build is based on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow. This is the MIUI 8 with the build version 8.1.1.0 and firmware MIUI 8.1.1.0 MHOMIDI. Do make a note here that this update is only for Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Snapdragon chipset variant and hence don’t try to run it on any other chipset device as it may not work properly.

Prerequisite

One of the first things to do here is to make sure that you create a backup of all the files that you have in the device. This is very important since the process involves wiping the device completely. If you don’t have the backup of the device, then you will end up loosing everything.

Another thing to make sure before proceeding with the update is to make sure that your device has more than the 50-percent battery. If you battery drains during the installation, then it may result in a dead device.

Also, make sure you download the .zip file which is required for the installation from here.

Now that the prerequisites are out of the way and you have everything you need let’s just get into the installation procedure. Make sure you follow all the steps given below.

Installation

Before proceeding, be informed that there are two ways of achieving the update in this case. This first one is via the updater app. This should be comparatively easy to achieve compared to a manual flash. The steps for the same is given below –

Method 1

The first step here is to download the MIUI OTA zip file from the link given above. Once you download the file and is ready to be installed, make sure you rename the same to update.zip. Now launch the updater app to proceed through the installation. Tap the three DOT icon at the top corner of the screen. Then tap on the ‘choose update package’ option to locate the .zip file which you renamed earlier. Once you locate the file and select it, the device will automatically reboot, and the update process will begin. After the update is finished, your device will again reboot, and you will be running the latest build.

This was the first method and now the second method to achieve the update is listed below –

Method 2

This method will use the typical recovery mod method. And here as well, the first step is to download the MIUI OTA zip file. Once the file is downloaded, rename the same to update.zip just like it was mentioned in the first method. The next step is to copy the file to the root of the SD Card and having it ready to for the installation. After having it ready, reboot into the recovery and then flash it from there. Flashing will take a couple of minutes, and once it is done, you will reboot into the new MIUI software.

Do make a note that the first time it will take some time to reboot. Hence you need to patient with the same. With that done, you should be running a stable version of the software in your Redmi Note 3. Stay tuned for more tutorials like this.

Source – GizRom