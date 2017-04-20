How to Install the new Nougat based EMUI 5.0 firmware on the Huawei P10 Lite

Huawei launched the new Huawei P10 Lite smartphone just recently and it is pretty much a toned down version of the Huawei P10 smartphone. Talking about the device itself, it comes with the Nougat based EMUI software. However, now the company has launched a new update for the same. This new update updates your P10 Lite with the latest firmware. If for some reason you haven’t received it or if you have installed some custom ROM and want to go back, then you can use this tutorial and install this latest firmware.
If you are wondering how to do it, then you are in the right place since we will be showing you exactly how to do it in this tutorial today. This new firmware will further improve your device’s performance, and give you better stability. It is based on the Android 7.0 Nougat and the UI version as mentioned earlier is EMUI 5.0. The version number is B123 and it will work only with the Huawei P10 Lite and hence we suggest you not to try making it work with any other device.
PreRequisite
- As mentioned earlier, the first thing you need to make sure is that the device which you are trying to install is a Huawei P10 Lite.
- The next thing which you need to make sure is that you create a backup of your important data. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory, you will end up losing everything if you don’t create a backup beforehand.
- Also, make sure that you have at least 50-percent battery left before beginning the installation.
- And finally, it is also important that you download all the files from the links that are given below. You won’t be able to proceed with the installation without them.
Download EMUI 5.0 For Huawei P10 Lite Firmware
Installation
- Assuning that you have downloaded the files given in the links above, we can now start the installation process.
- The first step is to create a new folder named ‘dload’ in the root of your SD Card.
- Once created, copy the file which you downloaded into that dload folder.
- After that, switch off your phone and hold the volume up + down + power keys together for a few seconds to start the installation.
- The flashing will now begin and once that is done, your device will reboot automatically into the new firmware.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take more time than usual since it has initiate everything. Hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with the installation then be sure to drop a comment down below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.