How to Install Nougat Based Firmware on Huawei P10 Plus Smartphone

Huawei recently launched the new P10 and the P10 Plus smartphones. And since these are the flagship smartphone from the company, Huawei is doing a great job of keeping them updated with the latest possible software. Talking about the new update, the company just announced the new update that they are pushing to the device. This is the new B160 Nougat firmware update and if you own a P10 or a P10 Plus smartphone, then the update should hit your device very soon. Well, if not, then don’t worry, today we will be showing you how to flash the same update manually.
But before we begin, let’s take a look at what this device has to offer.
About the Smartphone
The Huawei P10 Plus smartphone is powered by the latest hardware that is available out there in the market. It is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor and this is coupled with either 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, depending on the unit you pick up. On the front, there is a 5.2 LTPS IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 1920. In terms of the camera, we are looking at a dual rear camera setup with 20MP + 12MP sensors. on the front, there is an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The entire package is powered by a 3750 mAh battery. Now that we know what this has to offer, it is now it time see what are the different features that this firmware brings to the table.
About the Firmware
The first thing to know here is that this firmware is based on Android 7.0 Nougat version of Android. The UI version which you will be getting here is the Emotion UI 5.0, which the latest one that Huawei has to offer to the users. The firmware version, as mentioned earlier is B160 and this will work only with the Huawei P10 Plus smartphone. This is the latest firmware which was released just recently, i.e. 07.July.2017 to be precise. Now, with that out of the way, let’s take a look at some of the prerequisites that are essential for this firmware update.
Note – This firmware will work only with Huawei P10 Plus and hence we suggest you not to install this on any device as it may potentially brick your smartphone.
Pre-requsite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that your device has at least 50-percent battery left. If your device dies during the setup, then you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- The next thing to make sure is that you have taken a backup of all your data. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory, you will end losing all your data if you haven’t created a backup.
- The next thing which you need to do is download the firmware file from the link given below. Without the file, you won’t be able to proceed with the installation and hence it is suggested that you download it first.
Download Huawei P10 Plus B160 Nougat Firmware
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the update file, it is now time to begin the installation process.
- The first thing which you need to do is download and extract the file.
- Once done, copy the update.app into a new folder called “dload” in the root of the sd card.
- After that, open the dialpad on your smarpthone and dial *#*# 2846579#*# *.
- From the options, select software upgrade > SDcard upgrade > confirm the installation.
- This will trigger the installation and your dveice will now begin the flahsing process.
- Once the flahsing is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new OS.
Installing the Cust. File
- The first thing you need to do is download the Cust. file from the link above.
- Once done, extract the same to see the contents of the file.
- Now, go to the sd card and delete the old update.app file and replace it with the new file which you will find.
- Copy all the other files as well along with the update.app to the root of the sd card.
- Once done, open the dial pad and dial “ *#*# 2846579#*# * ”.
- From the options that pop-up, select software upgrade > SDcard upgrade > confirm the installation.
- This will trigger the flashing and your device will begin the installaiton.
- Once it done, your device will automatically reboot into the OS.
TWRP method for installation
- Th first thing you need to do here in this procedure is to switch off your device.
- After that you need to enter the recovery mode by pressing Volume Down + Power Key at the same time.
- Once you are in the recovery menu, simply navigate to the file which you have copied to the root of the sd card.
- Select the file and swipe to begin the installation. This is your typical TWRP installation.
- Once the setup is done, follow the same method to install the Cust. file as well.
- Once it is done, simply reboot to enter into the new OS.
Do make a note that the first reboot in all the case may take more than usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with the setup and then suggest you let us know by dropping a comment in the section below. Also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more updates like this.