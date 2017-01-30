How to Install Official Android 7.1 Nougat Lineage OS 14.1 For Nexus 6P

The Huawei-made Nexus 6P smartphone is one of the tops of the line smartphone that is available in the Nexus series. Being a Nexus smartphone, it is also one of the first few devices to run the Android 7.0 Nougat software. Currently, the Nexus 6P is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat build which is one of the newest build released by Google. Although the Nexus 6P is running the stock Android, most people still prefer to use Cyanogenmod for the customization options. While CyanogenMod is now called Lineage OS, the company behind it is still responsible for all the updates, and they have already started pushing them as of now. On the same lines, the Nexus 6P also has the LineageOS 14.1 readily available for it. And if you are planning to install the same and are wondering how to go about it, then you are in the right place.
About the smartphone
The Nexus 6P was launched back in the month of September 2015, and it is pretty much the last Nexus device ever launched since Google has now started selling phones under Pixel brand. It features a 5.7” display on the front with QuadHD resolution and Gorilla Glass protection on top of it. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 SoC with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. On the camera side of things, we are looking at a 12.3MP rear-facing sensor and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The whole package is kept powered by a 3450 mAh battery, and out of the box, it was running Android 6.0 Marshmallow.
About the ROM
In this tutorial, we will be installing the LineageOS 14.1 for Nexus 6P which is nothing but CyanogenMod as the name is now being changed. Do make a note that this is not a final build for the device and it is just a nightly. Hence if you are using the Nexus 6P as your daily driver, then you should probably think before you upgrade to this. However, if you are looking to install a third party ROM for your device, then is your only option since it is the first this party ROM with Android 7.0 Nougat for Huawei Nexus 6P. Once the stable ROM rolls out for this, you can be certain that it will be smooth without any issues while offering goo performance. Also, do make a note that you will need a recovery software for the same and check the prerequisite to follow for more info on that.
Prerequisite
- The first step as usual before installing any third party ROM is to make sure that you create a backup of your data. Since we will be using a custom recovery software to install this ROM, the device will be completely wiped out during the setup.
- You will also need a custom recovery software to be installed for this procedure. You are free to use any custom recovery software however, it is suggested that you go for TWRP which we will be using for this particular tutorial.
- Make sure that your device has about 50-60% battery before you begin the installation. If incase your device’s battery drains out during the installation, then there are chances that you might end up with a bricked phone.
- Also make sure that download the .zip file of the ROM which you are about to install from the links given below. You can also download the GApps from the link since you will need that as well if you want to run Google Apps.
- If you have never installed a third party ROM before, then it is suggested that you follow this tutorial very carefully and read all the steps.
Download Lineage OS 14.1 for Nexus 6P
Installation
- As mentioned in the prerequisite, you have to download the files from the link given above. Once they are downloaded, make sure that you copy them to a USB drive and keep it ready for the installation. Normally for another device we would use SD card, however since Nexus 6P doesn’t support SD card, you have to use USB OTG to get this one.
- Once it is done, power off your device and get into the recovery mode. You can do so by pressing volume down button + power key at the same time.
- This will take you to the recovery mode, and once you are in the recovery mode, you have to go to Wipe and Format option -> wipe data, system, cache and Dalvik cache. This will completely wipe your data, and if you haven’t taken a backup of your data, this is when you will end up loosing everything.
- Once that is out of the way, it is now time to install the ROM itself. This part will require the files which you downloaded ready in the USB.
- Go to the install option and navigate to the file which you want to flash.
- Select the file and swipe to flash it. This will take some time, and hence we suggest you be patient with it.
- Once it is done, it is now time to install the gapps as well. Follow the same procedure for that also and wait for it get installed.
- Once both the files are done installing, it is now time to reboot it, and once you get back to your device, you will be running the LineageOS 14.1 on your Huawei Nexus 6P.
Do make a note that the final reboot may take a lot of time since it has to set the device up, and hence we suggest you to stay patient. Let us know if you have any queries with the installation and stay tuned for more such tutorials.
Cga
January 31, 2017 at 11:36 pm
Do you need to root the Nexus 6p before flashing?