How to Install the Official Android 7.1 Nougat Lineage OS 14.1 For Xiaomi Mi 5

Android 7.0 Nougat is slowly making its way to more and more flagships now. A couple of 2016 flagships like the S7/ S7 Edge, etc. are now getting the update. However, while only the flagships from 2016 are getting the update, there are still a ton of smartphones which are yet to get the update. On the same lines, Xiaomi’s Mi 5 is yet another smartphone. Xiaomi’s Mi 5 is now getting a Nougat beta however, the beta is not open to everyone. Hence if you are waiting for the Nougat on your Xiaomi Mi 5, then your only option is to flash it using a custom ROM like LineageOS, etc. And if you are planning to do that, then you are in the right place as in this tutorial we are going to show exactly how to install the official Android 7.1 Nougat LineageOS 14.1 for Xiaomi Mi 5.
About the smartphone
Xiaomi Mi 5 is one of the most popular smartphones that Xiaomi has ever launched. They sold a ton of units, and the phone was particularly popular for its build quality and the specs that it was offering for the price. It features a 5.15” display on the front which is an IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1080 x1920. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC which is an octa-core processor with an Adreno 530. The device comes in 3GB & 4GB RAM configurations and has internal storage upto 128GB. On the camera side of this, we are looking at a 16MP rear-facing shooter, and we also have a 4MP front facing camera for the selfie enthusiasts. The entire is package is kept powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, and the smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.
About the ROM
In this tutorial, we are going to install and official Android 7.1 Nougat based LineageOS 14.1 ROM. LineageOS, as you may or may not know, is nothing but Cyanogenmod. Just the name is changed after the acquisition. This custom ROM needs to be flashed using the TWRP recovery software. If you are new to the whole process of flashing the ROM, then we suggest you follow the steps given below very carefully. Do make a note that this particular ROM comes fully optimized with all the LineageOS features. It is fully optimized, and this particular version of the software which is about to install is fully optimized with Xiaomi Mi 5. It comes with fully custom theme change support, and it also has a CM browser.
Prerequisite
- The first thing which you need to do is make sure that you are creating a backup of your data. As mentioned earlier, this installation requires a recovery software method and hence all your data will be wiped clean during the installation.
- You also need to have a custom recovery software. You can free to download any one of your choices. However, the TWRP recovery software is recommended.
- Make sure your device has about 50-60% battery before you begin the installation. If at all your device’s battery drains during the installation and it dies, you may end up with a bricked device.
- You also need to download the LineageOS software from the link which is given below. It is essential for the installation. You can also download the GApps if you wish to install the GApps.
- Assuming that you have downloaded the LineageOS 14.1 .zip file readied for the installation, the first step is to copy the .zip file to your SD Card. If you wish to install the GApps as well, then you need to copy that as well. Make sure you are copying the files to the SD Card and not internal storage since your internal storage will be wiped clean.
- Once that is done, switch your device and enter the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing volume down + power key at the same time.
- In the recovery model, go to “Wipe and format option” in which you need to look for “Wipe Data, system, cache & Dalvik cache.” This is when your device will be wiped out completely, and if you haven’t created a backup of your device then you will end up loosing everything.
- Once done, now the next step is to Install the software itself.
- To do that, navigate to rom.zip file which you downloaded before the process. Once you have located it, select it and swipe to flash.
- It will start installing the software, and it may take a while. Once done, it is now time to install the GApps if you wish to install it. To do this, follow the same process.
- Once it is done, it is now time to reboot your device, and you will see that you will be running the lineageOS 14.1
Download LineageOS 14.1 for Xiaomi Mi 5
Installation
Do make note that the final reboot may take a lot of time since it needs to set up your device for the first time. If you have any queries in the procedure, the be sure to write them in the comments section and stay tuned for more such tutorials.
Source – Gizrom