How to Install Official Android 7.1 Nougat LineageOS 14.1 For Honor 5X

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei is among one of top smartphone manufacturers in the industry. They have already launched some of the great devices like the Honor 8, etc. The company also recently launched the new Honor 6X smartphone across various countries. While the new smartphone is launched now, people who are using the previously launched Honor 5X are still clueless about Android Nougat update. There is no official info about this from the company as well, and it looks like it will take quite a long time for them. However, if you are among the impatient ones and wish to update your device as soon as possible, then your only bet is to go for LineageOS. Do make a note that this is not the official update for this device, however; it is still good enough if you are willing to try out the Nougat. And since it is not an official version, do expect some bugs here and there.

About the Device

Honor 5X is a mid-ranged device from the company, and it was launched last year. Honor 5X is considered to be one of the most popular offerings in this category as it offers some decent specs for the price. At the time of the launch, the Honor 5x came with Android Marshmallow out of the box and again was amongst the first devices to come powered by Marshmallow. On the hardware side of things, it is powered by a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 processor which is an oct-core processor, and it is coupled with 2GB of RAM. It also comes with 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 128GB via a microSD card as well for added storage. On the front, there is a 5.5-inches display which is an IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

On the camera side of things, the device can take some decent pictures with the 13MP rear facing a camera and an 8MP front facing shooter. The whole package is kept powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, and it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. As of today, if you are running the stock software i.e. the EMUI, then you might be running EMUI 4.1 however, once you update to this lineageOS, it will upgrade your device to Nougat. Do make a note that this installation/flashing needs a custom recovery and if you don’t have a custom recovery software installed, then we suggest you do that first before proceeding. Also, the list of supported devices for the same is given below, and we suggest you take a look at that as well once.

Supported devices include KIW-L22, KIW-L24, KIW-L21, KIW-L23, KIW-AL10, KIW-AL20, KIW-CL00, KIW-UL00, KIW-TL00, KIW-TL00H. As mentioned earlier, this version also has a couple of bugs, and some of the known bugs are –

* SELinux permissive

Prerequisites for the installation

Before you proceed with the installation, it is advised that you create a backup of all the data. This installation requires you to wipe all the data and hence if you fail to create a backup then you will end up loosing all your data.

As mentioned earlier, it is is also suggested that you install a custom recovery software for this installation. There are a lot of custom recovery software in the market, and pretty anything would work here.

Also make sure that your device has over 50-percent of charge left before starting the installation. If in case your device dies during the setup, then you may end up with a bricked device.

You also need to download lineage-14.1-xxx-UNOFFICIAL-kiwi.zip and Gapps from below. Download Gapps only if you wish to have the Google Apps on your smartphone.

Download LineageOS 14.1 For Honor 5X

Download GApps

Now that you have knocked out all the prerequisite out of the way, you can follow the instructions given below and get the software.

Installation

Assuming that you have got all the prerequisite in place, the first step is to copy the downloaded .zip file of the software as well as the gapps into your SD card. Make sure you are copying this in your SD card as the internal storage will be wiped clean. Once that is done, switch off your smartphone and enter recovery mode. This can be done by pressing volume down + power key at the same time. Now in the recovery, go to ‘Wipe and format option -> wipe data, system, cache and Dalvik cache.’ All these options can be easily found in the recovery menu. After that, go to install option to install the new software. Now you have to navigate to the file which you copied in step 1. Select the file and swipe to flash it. The flashing will take some time hence wait patiently for it to get over. Once the flashing is done, if you wish to flash the gapps as well, then you can do so now. The process is the same. All you have to do is navigate and select to flash. Once it is done, reboot your smartphone and enjoy.

If you followed the procedure properly, then now you would be running the LineageOS 14.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat on your Honor 5X smartphone.

Source – XDA