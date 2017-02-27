How to install Official B130 EMUI 5.0 firmware based on Android 7.0 Nougat for Honor 8

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei launched the Honor 8 smartphone last year and the smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. While the company has officially announced the Nougat update is underway and most people, in fact, have already received it, a lot of people are still waiting for the same. Talking about the specs of the device, it is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Kirin 950 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. It also has 32GB of internal storage which is also expandable via a microSD card slot. On the front, we have a 5.2 LTPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.
The firmware which we are about to install today was already available for the Huawei Mate 9 smartphone and now the same is now available for the Honor 8 smartphone. And this is the official version of the software from Honor and hence you can go ahead and install this without having to worry about anything.
About the Firmware
This firmware as mentioned earlier is based on the Android 7.0 Nougat and the UI version is Emotion UI 5.0. The firmware version is B130 and it will work with honor 8 smartphone only. Do make note that this will work with Honor 8 smartphone only and hence don’t try to install it on any other smartphone. The CUST version is CUSTC675D002 and it is a stable and official version of the software.
Prerequisite
- The first step is to download EMUI 5.0 full package file for Honor 8 from the link given below. It is mandatory for the installation.
- The next step is to create a backup of the smartphone since we will be wiping the internal memory clean.
- Also, make sure that you have about 50-60 % of battery for flashing. If your smartphone ends up with a drained battery during the installation, then you may end up with a bricked smartphone as well.
Installation
- Assuming that you have created a backup of your smartphone and have downloaded the files from the link given above, we can now proceed with the installation.
- The next step is to extract the file which you downloaded.
- Now create a new folder called dload and copy the file named content.app to dload folder.
- Now simply switch off your smartphone by holding the volume up + Volume down + Power for a few seconds. This will start the installation of the firmware automatically.
- Once the flashing will get over, your smartphone will be automatically rebooted into the new firmware.
Do make a note that first reboot may take some time and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. If you have any qierries with the installation of the software, then be sure to let us know in the comment section below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more such tutorials.