How to Install Official Nougat Cyanogenmod 14.1 on OnePlus 3

Cyanogenmod is one of the most popular firmware out there in the market which people prefer to use as an alternative to Android. One of the main reason as to why people prefer is the support for the software and the reliability of the software. As of now, the stable builds for Cyanogenmod 13 are available, and CM 14.1 nightlies are finally available. The CM 14.1 is much-awaited one mainly because it is based on Android 7.1 Nougat and it brings a lot of new features to the table. We are not going to go in-depth into the complete set of new features, etc. that it comes with since most of it is already known as it is based on Android Nougat 7.1. In this thread, we will show you how to install CM 14.1 in OnePlus 3 smartphone.

OnePlus three smartphone runs on the stock OxygenOS, and the company has announced that they will be rolling out the Nougat update for the same officially in coming days. If you are impatient or if you want to give CM a try, then this is your best bet as you will be getting the latest and the greatest of Android in a custom format, which will allow you to make a ton of customization. Do make a note that this build of CM 14.1 is based on Android 7.1 Nougat version. Hence you can expect all the new features that come with the software which is currently running on some of the devices like Nexus 6P, etc.

About OnePlus 3 Smartphone

OnePlus 3 is the flagship smartphone that OnePlus has launched for the year 2016. The smartphone is powered by the latest and the greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC which is clocked at 1.6 GHz. It has 6GB of RAM and comes with 64GB of internal storage. On the front, there is 5.5” AMOLED display with an FHD resolution. On the camera side of things, we have a 16MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for those selfies and video calling. The whole package is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, and it has one of the fastest charging solutions on the market right now called the Dash Charge technology. The company also launched OnePlus 3T a couple of months after the launch of OnePlus 3. It also has similar specs, except a better SoC and a high-res front facing camera.

Do make a note that this guide is applicable only to OnePlus 3 and it will not work with OnePlus 3T whatsoever. With that said, lets quickly go through all the prerequisites for the installation.

Prerequisite

Below mentioned list contains the things that you need to do before jumping onto the installation of the software –