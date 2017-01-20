How to Install Official Nougat Cyanogenmod 14.1 on OnePlus 3

Cyanogenmod is one of the most popular firmware out there in the market which people prefer to use as an alternative to Android. One of the main reason as to why people prefer is the support for the software and the reliability of the software. As of now, the stable builds for Cyanogenmod 13 are available, and CM 14.1 nightlies are finally available. The CM 14.1 is much-awaited one mainly because it is based on Android 7.1 Nougat and it brings a lot of new features to the table. We are not going to go in-depth into the complete set of new features, etc. that it comes with since most of it is already known as it is based on Android Nougat 7.1. In this thread, we will show you how to install CM 14.1 in OnePlus 3 smartphone.
OnePlus three smartphone runs on the stock OxygenOS, and the company has announced that they will be rolling out the Nougat update for the same officially in coming days. If you are impatient or if you want to give CM a try, then this is your best bet as you will be getting the latest and the greatest of Android in a custom format, which will allow you to make a ton of customization. Do make a note that this build of CM 14.1 is based on Android 7.1 Nougat version. Hence you can expect all the new features that come with the software which is currently running on some of the devices like Nexus 6P, etc.
About OnePlus 3 Smartphone
OnePlus 3 is the flagship smartphone that OnePlus has launched for the year 2016. The smartphone is powered by the latest and the greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC which is clocked at 1.6 GHz. It has 6GB of RAM and comes with 64GB of internal storage. On the front, there is 5.5” AMOLED display with an FHD resolution. On the camera side of things, we have a 16MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for those selfies and video calling. The whole package is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, and it has one of the fastest charging solutions on the market right now called the Dash Charge technology. The company also launched OnePlus 3T a couple of months after the launch of OnePlus 3. It also has similar specs, except a better SoC and a high-res front facing camera.
Do make a note that this guide is applicable only to OnePlus 3 and it will not work with OnePlus 3T whatsoever. With that said, lets quickly go through all the prerequisites for the installation.
Prerequisite
Below mentioned list contains the things that you need to do before jumping onto the installation of the software –
- Create a backup of all your data. This is very important since anything could go wrong during the setup procedure. And in that case, the last thing which you want to end up is a device with nothing left in it.
- You will also need a Custom Recovery Software to proceed through the installation. There are a lot of them in the market, and you choose anyone as your wish, however, the popular ones include TWRP, etc.
- Make sure your device has about 60-70% of charge left in it before starting the process as it is very important. If your smartphones dies while flashing, then it could result in a completely unrecoverable smartphone.
- Next thing that you will need is the software file to flash itself. In this case, we are talking about the CM 14.1 zip file.
- You will also need gapps to install later once the CM installation is complete.
- Assuming that you have the downloaded CM 14.1 already, the first step that you need to follow is copying the same into your SD card. If you haven’t downloaded it already, then you can do so clicking on the link above.
- Once you have copied it, now it’s time to begin the setup procedure. Turn off your device and enter into the recovery mode.
- To do so, press Volume Down + Power Key at the same time. Now you are in the recovery mode, and you have access to all the recovery options within the device.
- In the recovery mode, Go To ‘Wipe And Format Option ⇒ Wipe Data, System, Cache And Dalvik Cache’ Via Recovery.
- Up next after this, in the recovery menu, go to install option.
- Now it is time to navigate to the .zip file which you downloaded and copied into your SD card. Once you navigate, select the file and swipe to flash it.
- At this point, you need to wait for the process to complete as it may take few minutes.
- Once the installation is complete. It is now time to flash the gapps.
- The procedure for flashing the gapps is also very similar. Hence follow the same steps which you followed to flash the CM file till swipe to flash.
- Now once you are done flashing gapps as well, all you need to do is reboot the device now, and you are good to go.
Download CyanogenMod 14.1 For OnePlus 3
Now that you have everything you need for the installation, you can go ahead and start the installation now by following the instructions given below carefully –
Installation
Do make a note that the first reboot may take somewhere between 5-10 minutes to complete and hence make sure you stick around for a while until it is done. You can also choose to install gapps separately instead of flashing it at the start. Make sure you install Google Play services while flashing and then once the setup is complete, you can manually install the gapps whenever you want. Also, this tutorial/guide stays the same for all the other CM versions as well. Just make sure you download the right .zip file of the version which you are looking for and then follow the same procedure to install the desired CM version. If you wish to know how to unlock the bootloader, install custom recovery & root your OnePlus 3/ 3T smartphone, then be sure to check out this link here. Also at any point in time, if you have any difficulties, then be sure comment them below, and we will try to help out with as many issues as we can.
