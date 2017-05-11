How to install Renovate Ice 1.2 Android 7.0 Nougat Custom ROM on Galaxy S8/ S8 Plus

Samsung has just recently launched the new Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. Both the devices are extremely powerful as they both have top of the line specs internally. The Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus, both are powered by the latest and the greatest Snapdragon 835 SoC and have 4GB of RAM. And not just that, they both are running on the latest version of Android i.e the Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s Samsung UI on top of it. In fact, this is the first time where a lot of users seem to like it.
However, if you are one of those who still hates the company’s custom UI on top of the stock Android, then your only option is to install a third party custom ROM by flashing it manually. If you are wondering how to install/ flash a third party custom ROM on your Galaxy S8/ S8 Plus, then you are in the right place since today in this tutorial, we will be showing you exactly how to do it. Today we will show you how to install Renovate Ice 1.2 Android 7.0 Nougat Custom ROM on your Galaxy S8/ S8 Plus. Before we jump into the process, let’s see what are the different features that are available here with this ROM.
About the ROM
This new Renovate ROM for the Galaxy S8/ S8 Plus is quite new and it is highly optimized for the same. They have been tested and you don’t have to worry about any issues with them whatsoever. It comes with a variety of different features which adds to the overall functionality of the device. It adds various functionalities like 5-way reboot menu, screen recorder for recording your screen. The SystemUI tuner is also enabled here in this ROM. You can activate it by long pressing the setting option in the quick settings panel. And now before we begin the installation, let’s see what are the different prerequisites for the installation.
Prerequisite
- The first thing which you need to make sure is that you need to have a custom recovery software installed on your smartphone. You can anyone of your choice, however, we suggest you install TWRP software.
- After that you need to download the renovate.zip file from the link which is given below. This file is very important for the setup and hence we suggest you download this first.
- Also, make sure that your smartphone has enough charge in the battery since you don’t want it to turn off while the setup.
Download Renovate Ice 1.2 ROM For Galaxy S8 / Plus
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded the file from the link given above, it is now time to begin the setup process.
- The first step is to turn off your device and enter into the recovery mode. You can do this by pressing the volume down and power button together.
- Now, once you are in the recovery menu, go to ‘wipe and format option ⇒ Wipe Dalvik cache, system, data, cache’ in the recovery menu.
- The above step will wipe your internal data.
- Now once you are done with that, get back to the recovery menu and then look for install option.
- Tap on the install option and then navigate to the .zip file which you had downloaded earlier.
- Once you select the file, simply swipe left to start the installation.
- This is now begin the installation and once it is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take more time than usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries, then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment donw below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.