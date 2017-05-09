How to install Second Public Beta Flyme 6 on Meizu Smartphones

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu launched the second beta update for all of their eligible devices. If you are using one of the eligible devices, then you should be seeing the update very soon. This Flyme 6 is based on Android 7.0 Nougat, which is pretty much the most recent version of Android which most other smartphones are running on. The first beta was launched a while back and now we are looking at this new one.
However, if you are using some third party ROMs then you won’t be seeing this update. In that case, your option is to manually flash this or maybe go back to the stock ROM and wait for this update. Well, if you are planning on manually flashing this update and if you are wondering how to do it, then you are in the right place since today in this tutorial we will be showing exactly how to install Public Second Beta Flyme 6 on Meizu Smartphones.
Supported Meizu devices
- Meizu U20
- M3s
- M3 Note
- M2
- M2 Note
- MX5
- Pro 6
- Pro 6 Plus
About the Firmware
As mentioned earlier, this is the new firmware which the company is currently working on. It is based on Android 7.0 Nougat version of Android and the UI version which we are looking at here is Flyme 6.0. This firmware is not limited to any particular country and hence anyone can flash this on their device. The firmware version is Flyme 6.7.4.11G and it does bring in a lot of changes to the UI and the firmware as a whole.
Pre-requisite
- First of all, you need to make sure that your device is listed above in the list since those are the only supported devices and we suggest you not to install on any other devices other than the ones listed above.
- You also need to have a custom recovery software installed on your device. You can install any of your choices however, we suggest you install TWRP recovery software.
- After that you need to make sure that you download the file from the link given below. Look for the device which you are using and install the appropriate one accordingly.
- Make sure that you have about 50-60% charge left in your battery. If your device ends up switching off then you may end up with a bricked smartphone as well.
- And finally, it is also suggested that you take a complete backup of your device. Since we will be completely wiping the internal memory of the device, if you don’t take a full backup then you may end up loosing all your data.
Download Flyme 6.7.4.11G beta For Meizu U20
Download Flyme 6.7.4.11G beta For M3s
Download Flyme 6.7.4.11G beta For M3 Note
Download Flyme 6.7.4.11G beta For M2
Download Flyme 6.7.4.11G beta For M2 Note
Download Flyme 6.7.4.11G beta For MX5
Download Flyme 6.7.4.11G beta For Pro 6
Download Flyme 6.7.4.11G beta For Pro 6 Plus
Installation
- Assuming that you have installed the file for your device, it is now time to begin the installation process.
- The first step is to copy the .zip file which you just downloaded into your phone memory.
- Once done, simply switch off your device and enter the installation mode. You can do this by pressing volume up + power button at the same time for a couple of seconds.
- After this, your device will now enter into the updrade window.
- Once you are in, select system update and click on start button.
- Now simply wait for the process to complete and once it is done, your device will now automatically reboot into the new firmware.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take more than usual and hence we suggest you wait for it to get over. Also, if you have any queries on this, then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below and also stay tuned to Android Advices for tutorials like this.