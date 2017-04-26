How to install the Stable Android 7.0 Nougat based firmware on Elephone P9000

Elephone is one of those brands which is quite picky when it comes to the updates. Unlike some of the other brands like OnePlus, etc. Elephone will take its own time with these updates which get quite annoying. And now even after so many days, the smartphone is yet to receive the Nougat update. Considering the fact we will be seeing the Android 8.0 very soon, this is not particularly something exciting for the customers who bought the device.
So if you own this smartphone from Elephone and are waiting for the update, then one fo the ways with which you can get Nougat on your device is by manually flashing it. And well, if you are wondering how to do that, then you are in the right place since in this tutorial today, we will be showing you exactly how to flash this update manually on your Elephone P9000 smartphone. Do make a note that this installation will require your device to be unlocked and you will also need root access for the same.
This new firmware for the device is based on Android 7.0 Nougat firmware and this will work only with the Elephone P9000. This is an official firmware and we suggest you go ahead and install this and it will work without any issues. This being the very first version of Nougat firmware for the device, it is expected that there could be a lot of bugs or issues which definitely will be resolved very soon and hence be sure to be on the lookout for an update.
Prerequisite
- One of the first things to make sure is that your needs to be rooted and you need to have a custom recovery software installed. We suggest you install TWRP recovery software however, you can go for any of the options you want.
- You also need to create a backup of your data. Since we will be wiping the internal memory clean, you need to make sure that you have a backup in order to make sure that you don’t loose all your data.
- And lastly, you need t make sure that you have downloaded the files given in the link down below. This file is necessary in order to proceed with the installation and hence we suggest you do that before you proceed.
Download Nougat Firmware For Elephone P9000
Installation
- The first step is to make sure that you download the files if you haven’t already from the link given above.
- After that, make sure that you have installed all the USB drivers as well properly so that you can proceed with the installation.
- Now the next step is to open the SP flash tool. Once you do that, click on the downlaod tab button.
- After that in the next window, click the scatter-loading button and then browse for the firmware. This is the file which you already downloaded in the first step from the link given above.
- Now, in the next window, tap on the download now button to proceed.
- The next step is to simply switch off your phone and then connect it to a PC.
- Now your device will be flahsing and once it is done, you will be seeing a green tick, which will indicate that the installation is done.
- It is now time to disconnet your phone and turn it back on.
If you have followed all the procedure properly, then your device should be running the latest firmware which you just installed. Having said that, if you have any queries with this, then be sure to drop a comment down below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more info like this.