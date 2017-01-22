How to install Stable Android 7.0 Nougat based B361 EMUI 5.0 for Huawei P9

Huawei P9 is expected to get the Nougat update anytime now as the company has announced to release the OTA. However, depending on the location, you might have to wait for a long time until you get the update. Well, if you are one of those who simply can’t wait to get the update, then you might want to check the tutorial given below to get the Nougat based EMUI 5.0 for your Huawei P9 smartphone.

About the Huawei P9 Smartphone

Huawei P9 smartphone was launched by the company last year, and it is the flagship smartphone that the company has to offer. It is powered by the 1.8GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 processor, and it packs 4GB of RAM. On the front, there is a 5.5” LCD capacitive display with an FHD resolution. The USP of the device, however, is the Dual-rear cameras at the back. It comes with 12MP + 12MP resolution cameras at the back and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera.

About the Firmware

This firmware which you are about to flash is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. As usual, you can find this firmware coming with Huawei’s custom UI on top of it called the Emotion UI, and this firmware is running 5.0 version of the same. The firmware version is B361 and will work only for Huawei P9 smartphone. This firmware with the number EVA-L19C185B361 was released on 16th January 2017, and it is one of the official build available out there with CUST number C185. You can read the complete changelog for the update here in this link.

Prerequisite

Before proceeding with the update, it is essential that you check out your model number and the CUST number. Don’t ignore this as it is really important it matches and only then you proceed.

It is also important that you backup all your phone data before proceeding through the update. If in case you end up loosing any data then you will not be able to get it back.

Also, make sure that you have over 50-percent of charge left in your battery before starting the installation process as it is very important. If the battery drains out during the installation and the phones dies, then it may permanently brick your smartphone.

Make sure that you have downloaded all the required files for the installation as well from the link given below.

Download B361 Huawei P9 Stock ROM

Installation

For this installation, we will be using the force update method to achieve the desired result. If you don’t know what you are doing, then we suggest you follow the procedure given below for safely install the firmware –

Reminding you once again to create a full backup of your device at this point. Failing to do may result in permanent loss of data. Also make sure you have downloaded the essential software required software for the installation since we will need the file for the setup. Once you have downloaded the file, extract it to a folder. The next step is to copy the load folder to the root of the SDcard. Make sure that the file is in SDcard and not the device memory since we will be wiping the device in the next step. Now switch off your device or get into the recovery mode. You need to have custom recovery installed for this step work. Once you are there, wipe clean your device before proceeding. At this step, you will be loosing all your data, and if you haven’t created a backup, then you just lost all your data. Now once you are done, go to flash option and navigate to the file directory where you have stored the file. Select that and swipe to flash. The device is now flashing the software, and it might take a while. Once the installation is over, your device will now reboot, and you will be running the EMUI 5.0 based on the Nougat 7.0.

