How to Install Stable B206 EMUI 4.0 firmware on Huawei MediaPad M2

Huawei launched the MediaPad M2 about two years ago. It is still one of the best tablets that Huawei has ever made and is mostly being used by a lot of people mainly for the customization part. The tablet already got a lot of OTA updates. However, it doesn’t look like it will get the Nougat update anytime soon considering the fact that it is a considerably old device, to begin with. Huawei just recently released the software build B206 for this device. This build is based on the Marshmallow. If you haven’t received the update yet, then your only option is to flash it manually without having to wait for the OTA.
About the device
As mentioned earlier, this is a considerably old device, and hence you should not be expecting anything huge in the specs department. The Huawei MediaPad M2 runs on a 2GHz octa-core Hi-Silicon Kirin 930 processor. You will get an option to choose from either 2GB or 3GB RAM along with an internal storage of 16GB or 64GB out of the box. Do make a note that it comes with an expandable storage option where you can add upto 256GB of memory. On the front, there is an 8″ LCD panel with a resolution of 1200 x 1920. Talking about the camera optics, we are looking at an 8MP rear facing camera, and on the front, there is a 2MP selfie shooter. The entire package is kept powered by a 4800 mAh battery.
About the Firmware
This particular firmware is based on Android Marshmallow version i.e., Android 6.0. This firmware comes with Emotion UI 4.0, and the firmware version is B206. Do make a note that this build will work with only Huawei MediaPad M2 only. This official version of firmware is about 1.48GB in size, and it has the version number M2-801LC100B206 and CUST number C100.
Prerequisite
- Before the setup, the first thing which you need to make sure is the fact that you need to check the model number and CUST number and make sure it matches.
- The next step after that is to create a backup of all your files which you feel is important to you. Since this setup needs your devices to be wiped out completely, you will end up loosing all your data if you don’t create a backup of your files.
- Also, you need to make sure that you have about 50-percent of battery left in your device. If your device dies during the installation, then you might end up with a bricked device.
- The firmware file is given in the links below. Be sure to download the necessary files and keep them ready for the installation.
Download B206 MediaPad M2 Firmware
Installation
- Assuming that you have created a backup of your device, it is now time to begin the installation.
- Now it is time to extract the file which you downloaded into a folder.
- Once you have extracted the files, copy the folder named dload to the root of your SD Card.
- Once that is done, power off your device and hold the Volume Up + Volume Down + Power Button.
- At this point, the device will automatically detect the update file, and it will start flashing it on its own.
- Once the device finishes flashing, your device will reboot as well, and once you are taken back to the device, you will be running the EMUI 4.0.
Do make a note that the first reboot after the flashing might take some time and you need to be patient with it and wait for it to finish.