How to install Stable B301 EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat on Honor 8

Huawei is slowly bringing the EMUI 5.0 to most of its new devices and on the same lines, the Honor 8 from its sub-brand Honor, is also expected to get the update very soon. While is update is set to hit the devices very soon, we don’t have an official as to when the update will start rolling out. Hence if you wish to run Nougat based EMUI 5.0 right now, then your only options are to flash it manually. If you are wondering how to do it, then you are at the place as in this tutorial we will give you a step-by-step process for the same.

About the smartphone

Honor 8 is one of the newest offerings from Honor which packs a lot of interesting new features. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Kirin 950 processor along with 4GB of RAM. On the front, there is a 5.2 LTPS capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The USP of the device is at the back which is the dual rear camera setup. The honor 8 has dual 12MP rear facing cameras, which together takes stunning images. On the front, there is also an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The whole package is kept powered by a 3,000 mAh battery which is sealed inside the device.

About the Firmware

This firmware, as mentioned earlier is based on the Android 7.0 Nougat and the UI version is EMUI 5.0. This firmware B301 works only for honor 8 ( FRD-L02). This firmware was officially out in India and can be flashed manually using the procedure given below.

Prerequisite

The first step is to download the files from the below give links.

Next step is to create a backup of the device. Since we will be completely wiping out the device during the setup, it is important that you create a backup of your data or else you will end up loosing everything.

Also make sure that your device has over 60-percent battery for the installation. While the installation, if your device dies, then you may end up with a bricked smartphone.

Download EMUI 5.0 For Honor 8

Installation

Assuming that you have created a back up of your device, we can now begin the setup process. The first step is to extract the .zip file which you downloaded from the link given above. Then copy dload Folder To Root Of The Sdcard. Make sure you copy it in your SD card since the internal memory will be wiped clean. Now switch off your Honor 8 and then Hold The “Volume Up + Volume Down + Power Button”. At this point, the device will automatically detect the firmware file and it will start flashing it. Once the flashing is finished, your device will reboot and your honor 8 will be running EMUI 5.0.

Do make a note that the setup might take some time and even the first reboot will take time since it has to setup all the files. Hence we suggest you to eb patient with it. Also, if this method didn’t work out for you, the be sure to try this out with TWRP (without extracting) and it should work just fine. If you have any queries regarding the same then be sure to leave them in the comment section below.