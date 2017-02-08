Huawei launched the Huawei P9 smartphone by the end of last year which is a flagship from the company. While the Android Nougat has been announced for this particular smartphone, we don’t have an exact date as to when the update will be pushed. Hence if you want to run Android Nougat on Huawei P9 smartphone, then your best bet is to install a custom ROM from a third party developer. And today in this tutorial, we will be showing you exactly how to install Stable B378 EMUI 5.0 based on Android Android 7.0 Stock Firmware for Huawei P9.
About the Smartphone
The Huawei P9 runs on the 1.8GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 processor which is coupled with 4GB of RAM along with 32/64GB of internal storage which is expandable upto 256GB via a microSD card slot. On the front, there is a 5.5 IPS-NEO LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. However, the USP of the device is at the back which is the dual rear camera setup from Leica. At the back, there are dual 12MP rear facing cameras and on the front, we have an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The whole package is kept powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.
About the Firmware
This version of firmware which we are about to install today comes with Emotion UI 5.0 whihc is based on the Android version 7.0 Nougat. The firmware version is B378 and it will work only with the Huawei P9 smartphone (EVA-L09). This particular firmware was officially released on 07.Feb.2017 and has a firmware number EVA-L09C432B378 and CUST number C432.
Prerequisite
- Before you begin the installation or prepare for the installation, make sure to check the model of the device and see if it is compatible.
- Once that is done, be sure to create a back of all your important files and folders since this setup will completely wipe your internal storage.
- You also need to make sure that your device has more 50-percent charge. If the device’s battery drains out during the installation and you smartphone dies during the setup, you may also end up with a bricked smartphone.
- Make sure you download the file given below which is essential for this setup.
Installation
- The first step is to download the EVA-L09C432B378.zip package from the link given above.
- Once you have downloaded the file, now extract the file and copy the unzipped file “update.app” to the SD card in the dload folder.
- Once that is out of the way, Open dial pad type “ *#*# 2846579#*# * ”.
- Follow this step – Select software upgrade > SDCard upgrade > confirm the installation.
- After doing this, you setup will now begin automatically and it might take some time to finish.
- Once the setup/ flashing is done, the device will automatically reboot and you should be running Android 7.0 Nougat based Stable B378 EMUI 5.0.
Do make a note here that the first reboot may take a long time since it has to setup all the files for the first time and hence be sure to stick around for a while. With that said, let us know if you have any queries with the same in the comment section below.