How to install Unified LineageOS for OnePlus 3/ 3T based on Android Nougat 7.1.1

LineageOS is the new Cyanogenmod now and users still slowly getting their hands on the new OS software. A couple of days back we are given a tutorial on how to install LineageOS for Redmi Note 3 and today we have a build for OnePlus 3/ 3T. Do make a note that this is unified build and hence can be installed on either of the two smartphones. However, another thing which you need to make sure is that this is only the nightly update and hence don’t expect it to be flawless out of the box as it gets better with every update. With that said, let’s quickly get right into the installation.

About the OnePlus three/ 3T smartphone

OnePlus launched the OnePlus three early in 2016 which was a successor to the existing OnePlus 2 smartphone. The OnePlus 3 has great specs for the price at which it was offered in the market. It sports a 5.5” display on the front with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Inside is a Snapdragon 820 SoC along with 6GB of RAM which helps to power through pretty much anything you throw at it. It sports a 16MP rear-facing camera along with an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. On the other, the company also launched the new OnePlus 3T smartphone a couple of months later. This is pretty much the same exact smartphone with a few upgrades on board. OnePlus 3T sports the same display on the front and inside instead of the Snapdragon 820, we have the Snapdragon 821 with the same 6GB RAM here which is slightly better in comparison to the OnePlus 3. And on the camera side, we have a 16MP rear and front shooters which should be good for the selfie enthusiasts.

About the ROM & it’s features

One of the first things to note here is that fact that the LineageOS doesn’t support OnePlus 3T yet and hence if you are flashing it from somewhere, then you should be aware of all the issues that could follow along. However, the goal of the ROM is to provide a clean LineageOS experience for the three as well as a 3T smartphone. And in order to make sure that it supports both the OnePlus three as well as the OnePlus 3T, a few changes have been made internally. However, there a couple of bugs with this software.

Features

This ROM will allow for a Vanilla LineageOS experience which is CM 14.1 technically.

As mentioned earlier, it is a unified software that can used with both OnePlus 3 as well as OnePlus 3T.

Known Bugs

Front camera resolution only goes up to 4MP. Hence you won’t be able to use the whole 16MP with the OnePlus 3T.

The Google Camera app doesn’t work as well. Use third party software for the same.

No OTA support as of now.

Prerequite

Your device needs to have its boot loader unlocked and should have a custom recovery software installed like TWRP, etc. You can check out this tutorial here for the same.

Make sure you download the firmware as well as the image file that we will be flashing from the link below.

Firmware downloads

Installation

Assuming that you have downloaded the files given above, you have to boot into the boot loader and get into your custom recovery. If you haven’t done it yet, then be sure to flash the TWRP first and then proceed with this setup. The next step would be wipe clean your device through the TWRP. Once that is out of the way, you have to flash the software again using the TWRP. Once you are in the Recovery mode, after wiping, select flash and then locate your file and swipe to flash your software. This installation may take a couple of minutes and once that is done, reboot your device and you should be done. If you want to flash the Gapps as well, then be sure to do it before the reboot or else you will have to repeat the steps again later on.

If you followed all the above given steps properly, then you should be running the LineageOS nightly on your OnePlus 3/ 3T smartphone. Be sure to share this and stay tuned for more tutorials like this.