Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ Smartphone with 5.5″ Display & Android Nougat Launched

Domestic handset maker Intex has been aggressively revealing devices in the last few months targeting mainly the budget users. Recently, this brand has launched two new affordable 4G-LTE capable smartphones called as Intex Aqua Note 5.5 and Aqua Style III, which are priced at Rs. 5,799 and Rs. 4,299 respectively. Today, the company has released another affordable smartphone in its Aqua series called as Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ in India. The device is priced at Rs. 5,799 and will be available for sale via all the leading online and offline platforms across the country.



Along with this phone, the company is also providing the big VR headset which you can explore the world with a new dimension. Talking about the specifications, the Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ flaunts a 5.5-inch (1280×720 pixels) HD IPS display and offer a pixel density of 267ppi. Under the hood, it comes equipped with MediaTek MT6737V/W 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.25GHz clubbed with Mali-T720 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The smartphone supports dual sim dual standby and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat based company’s UI laid on top out of the box.

The device has a 16GB of onboard storage and can be further expanded to 64GB via a microSD card slot. On the camera cordon, this smartphone comes with an 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera with a Fixed focus for video calling and captures hot selfies. The other camera features include Face detection, HDR, and Panorama mode. It comes with standard connectivity options like 4G-LTE/3G HSPA+, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS and micro USB 2.0 port.



The handset comes backed by a 2800mAh battery that the company claims to deliver 18 hours of talk time and up to 250 hours of standby time. The dimensions of the handset measure 153 x 77.5 x 10.3 mm and is weighing around 176 grams. This phone comes with a modest design with the textured finish back cover and available in graceful Black and Champagne color variants, which you can feel flawless style wherever you go.