Intex Aqua E4 with 4″ WVGA Display & 1800mAh Battery Launched at 3,333 INR

The Indian smartphone manufacturing company, Intex has previously launched the Intex Aqua Power M smartphone which is priced at Rs. 4,800. Now, the Intex has unveiled their new Aqua series 4G smartphone called Intex Aqua E4 which is exclusively available at Shopclues an online retail store at a price tag of Rs. 3,333. The pre-registrations for this phone have been started now, which will go on sale from November 25th on words. It will be available in Champagne and Grey color variants.



Talking about the specifications of Aqua E4, it flaunts a 4-inch TFT capacitive touchscreen display at 800 x 480 pixels resolution that offers a pixel density of 233 PPI. It runs on latest Android Marshmallow v6.0 out of the box with preinstalled apps. The phone armed with a MediaTek MT6735M Quad-core processor with a clocking speed of 1GHz paired with Mali T720 GPU and 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM which can manage multi-tasking with no lag. It packs 8GB of inbuilt storage for storing multi-media or other documents, and that can be further expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot.

Regarding the camera, it comes with a 2-megapixel rear camera with f/2.8 aperture, LED flash that can able to capture a video at 720p resolution. There is 2-megapixel front-facing camera that helps to capture beautiful Selfie pictures, record a video and make a video call with friends and family. The connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.0, EDGE, GPRS, VoLTE, FM-radio, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS / A-GPS, and Micro USB v2.0 port connectivity. There is Dual Micro SIM card slot with 4G LTE connectivity which supports a band speed up to 150Mbps download and 50Mbps upload speed.

The phone is backed by an 1800mAh capacity battery that gives a standby time of 250 hours in 2G, 220 hours on 3G, 200 hours on 4G networks and provides a talk time up to 10 hours on 2G, 7 hours on 3G, 6 hours on 4G networks. The sensors include Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light and G-sensor. The device measures 124.1mm height, 64.2mm width, 9.8mm thickness, and weigh 136 grams. If you have any query regarding this phone feel free to comment it in the comment section below and stay tuned to Android advises for more tech news.