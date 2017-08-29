Intex Aqua Style III & Aqua Note 5.5 Devices with Android 7.0 Nougat Launched

Intex is a well-known brand for making an affordable smartphone in the Indian markets at a competitive price in the segment. Earlier, this company has launched the Intex Aqua Power IV smartphone at a price tag of Rs. 5,499. Now, this brand has unveiled two new smartphones named as Intex Aqua Style III and Aqua Note 5.5 which are priced at Rs. 4,299 and Rs. 5,799 respectively. Both smartphones are powered by Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box and offer a dual SIM support.

Intex Aqua Style III:

This phone sports a 5-inch FWVGA TN display with 854 x 480 pixels resolution which is offering a 196ppi of pixel density and has a 79% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is supercharged with a 1.3Ghz Spreadtrum 9832A quad-core processor supporting Mali 400 Graphics and 1GB of RAM. There are 16GB of internal memory that is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card slot.



For photography, this phone bears 5MP autofocus primary camera with LED flash and also sports same resolution at the front as well with fixed focus support. It is kept charged with a 2500mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver up to 5 hours of talk time and lasts up to 300 hours of standby time. The Aqua Style III phone will be available in Black and Champagne color variants.

Intex Aqua Note 5.5:

It features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display which has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and is giving a 267ppi of pixel density. This phone is enclosed with a 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737 V/W quad-core processor along with Mali T720 graphics. For a battery, it comes packed with a 2800mAh capacity battery that provides up to 10 hours of standby time and lasts up to 500 hours of standby time. It supports a G-Sensor, P-sensor, L-Sensor and Gyro Sensor.



The Aqua Note 5.5 phone comes with an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash, which helps to capture selfies even in the low-light environments. There is a 16GB of internal memory coupled with a 2GB of RAM. Moreover, this phone supporting an external memory card up to 128GB via microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and more. It will be available in only Champagne color options.