Intex Turbo+ 4G feature phone Launched with 2.4″ QVGA display & 2,000 mAh Battery

The Indian smartphone manufacturer has introduced its first 4G VoLTE feature phone which under Navaratna series and is named as Intex Turbo+ 4G smart feature phone. Also, this brand has unveiled eight 2G models in the same series price starts from Rs. 700 to Rs. 1500. As of now, the company hasn’t revealed pricing & availability of the 4G VoLTE smart feature phone. It would offer the competitive price to Jio 4G feature phone and would allow jio suit apps in it.



Ishita Bansal, Product Head – Mobiles, Intex Technologies, said “We wanted to upgrade feature phone users and give them the taste of a smartphone through our first Smart Feature Phone – the Turbo+ 4G. With this, feature phone users will get high voice call quality, a seamless experience of the internet and the power of connecting with the world via a mobile.”

Talking about the key specs, this new feature phone it sports 2.4″ QVGA display which has a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels and is offering a pixel density of 166ppi. It would run on KaiOS software and is powered by dual core processor coupled with 512MB of RAM. There would rock the 4GB of flash memory which also further expandable up to 32GB via MicroSD card slot.

The Intex Turbo+ 4G smart feature phone supports 4G VoLTE connectivity. It has a 2MP primary camera and VGA secondary camera which provides to take pictures and selfies. The new feature phone is packed with a 2,000mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver whole day battery juice without having power worries. The feature phone would be available in Black and White color options.

Though, the company has launched feature phones in categories of Eco series, Turbo Series, and Ultra Series. The Company has unveiled few smartphones in the Eco series such as Intex Eco 102+, Eco 106+, and Eco SELFIE. While in the Turbo Series like Intex Turbo Shine and Turbo Selfie 18, where in the Ultra series such as Intex Ultra 2400+ and Ultra Selfie. Also, this brand has launched Intex Lion G10.