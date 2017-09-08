ivargo VX1 Smartphone with 5.5″ FHD Display & 6GB RAM Launched For 5880 Yuan

Vago technology is a more professional security mobile provider in the market and has now launched the ivargo VX1 Wago Zhuo Yue 2 generation 4G phone. It is priced at 5880 Yuan which will be available in Black, Gold and Grey color variants. The ivargo VX1 phone has a product code of 1701 which was earlier spotted on TENAA. This phone is the Vago’s new generation of secure handsets use the worlds unique three terminal technology, though the establishment of a complete set of privacy protection system like SMS or call encryption, file or picture support, but also provides integrated Private space and anti-lost services.



It has a full metal body design which is made by a selection of 6000 series aluminum alloy frame with 18 CNC super craftsmanship, which would give a comfortable grip in your palm. It sports a 5.5-inch FHD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is offering a 401ppi of pixel density and has a 2.5D curved glass on top it. Under the hood, it is super charged with a MediaTek MT6757CH octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM, which gives a great multitasking experience.

There is a 64GB of internal storage which also further expandable via microSD card slot. This phone comes packed with a side fingerprint sensor which unlocks a device and provides other security purposes as well. Packed with a non-removable 3,000mAh capacity battery on this phone will give a continuous call time up to 1380 minutes, 300 minutes of video playback and 267 hours of standby time. It is a dual SIM phone supporting a 4G LTE network which has a download speed up to 300mbps.



For photography, this phone comes with a 13-megapixel optimal Sony IMX258 primary camera equipped with a f/2.0 aperture, RGB technology, dual audio flash and PDAF function which capture every shiny moment and is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30frames per second. On the front, there is a 5MP Samsung S5K5E2 front-facing camera for shooting selfies. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/A-GPS navigation support and more.