iVoomi Me 2 4G VoLTE with 4.5″ FWVGA Display & Android Nougat Launched at Rs.3,999

iVoomi is the latest Chinese handset maker has entered in the Indian markets and introduced few smartphones. Recently, this company has unveiled two new phone in India named as iVoomi Me4 & Me5 VoLTE and are priced at Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 4,499. Now, this brand has come with another device added to its portfolio called as iVoomi Me2 and is offered a price tag of Rs. 3,999. It is available exclusively from Shopclues website and sales would be beginning from today midnight onwards. This phone will be available Black and Champagne Gold color options.



Speaking at the occasion, Ashwin Bhandari, CEO of iVOOMi Mobiles in India, said, “India is an extremely important market for us and we are trying to propagate value phones in the mid-level segment by introducing a new variant in the Me series. Since our inception, we have been investing all our efforts in understanding the consumer behaviour across the country, and even glad to see the tremendous response towards the complete range of products launched by us over the last two quarters. With the launch of this new smartphone, we ensure that consumers witness best of technology and user experience.”

As per as specs concerns, it sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display on the front which offers a pixel density of 218ppi. The device is powered by an unknown quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. There is a 16GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 64GB via MicroSD card slot. It is a dual SIM phone powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box with pre-installed applications.

For optics, the Me2 phone bears an 8MP autofocus primary camera LED flash and has a 5MP front-facing camera at the front for taking selfies. It is enclosed with a 2,000mAh capacity battery which gives a battery juice at least one day with a normal usage. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, A-GPS navigation support and more. The iVoomi Me2 phone has preloaded with a 22-regional language support which you can communicate with other in your mother tongue.