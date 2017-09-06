iVoomi Me 3 & Me 3S Phones with 5.2″ Display & Android Nougat Launched

Chinese mobile manufacturer iVoomi has recently joined the Indian market and unveiled few smartphones such as iVOOMi iV505, iVoomi Me 1, Me 1 plus, Me 2, Me 4 and Me 5 phones. Now, this brand is expanding their portfolio with a couple of new smartphones named as iVoomi Me 3 and Me 3s at an event in New Delhi. The iVoomi Me 3 is priced at Rs. 5,499 and iVoomi Me 3s phone is costing at a price tag of Rs. 6,499. Both smartphones are offering a shatterproof display technology which will be available in Midnight Black, Champagne Gold, and Teal Blue color variants. These two smartphones are exclusively available on Flipkart and sales are starting from tomorrow onwards.



Both phones feature a 5.2-inch HD IPS screen which has a resolution of 1080 x 720 pixels and offer a 2.5D curved glass included it. They are supercharged with a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics. Both phones are supporting a dual SIM phone accompanied by 4G LTE network and are powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and more.

The iVoomi Me 3 phone comes with a 16GB of internal storage packed with a 2GB of RAM, while Me 3S phone has a 32GB of flash memory coupled with 3GB of RAM. Both phones are expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot and are backed by a 3,000mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver more than a day of normal usage. For photography, the iVoomi Me 3 sports an 8MP primary camera with HDR mode, low-light photography, Beauty mode, panorama mode, and Flash.



At the front, there is also coming with the same sensor that is an 8MP secondary camera. The iVoomi Me 3s phone offers a 13MP rear-facing camera with Samsung Sensor, HDR mode, low-light photography, Panorama Mode, Autofocus, Beauty mode and Flash light support. There is the same selfie sensor which we have seen on the iVoomi Me 3 phone that is an 8MP selfie sensor with LED flash. Both phones are capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second.