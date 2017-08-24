News

Jio Phone Pre-Booking Begins From Today at 5:30 PM onwards via offline and online

Mukesh Ambani officially launched a Jio Phone at the Reliance company’s 40th AGM Meeting in July this year. The handset is said to be an “India ka Smartphone” and offered an efficient price of Rs. 0 (For buyers have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs. 1500 for the device). The jio phone has a compact design and sports a 6.09cm QVGA display. Also, it has used the Alpha numeric keyboard with 4-way navigation support and also provides a 2,000mAh capacity battery which gives 15 days of standby time. The jio Phone would support 4G LTE network.

Also, this device is provided to company insiders under the beta testing. The jio phone pre-bookings are starting from today at 5:30 PM onwards. Pre-booking is made available via online and offline. As announced earlier, the pre-booking of a refundable deposit of Rs. 1,500, but the company has officially confirmed that it should pay just Rs. 500, while the remaining 1,000 rupees should pay at the time of purchase the device. The online process will be available on the official website and the Myjio App. For offline process will be done at all the jio stores and as well as retailer stores.

How to pre-book a jio phone via official website (jio.com):

  1. Go to the official website (jio.com).
  2. Enter your mobile number and area pin code(no Adhaar details required).
  3. Proceed to pay the Money and book the Jio phone.
  4. After booking a jio Phone, you will be notified by the same through an SMS.

How to pre-book a jio phone via Myjio App:

  1. Open your MyJio application if you have a Myjio app in your smartphone, other wise you should install it from PlayStore (Android) or App Store (iOS).
  2. Enter your number and pin code no Adhaar details required).
  3. Proceed to pay the amount and book the jio phone.
  4. You get an SMS after successfully booked your JioPhone.

How to pre-book a jio phone via offline stores:

  1. Go to the nearest Jio Store or a retail store(where JioPhone booking is available).
  2. Give the required details to the retailer and pay Rs. 500.
  3. You’ll receive an SMS about the successful booking of your JioPhone.
  4. The retailer will give you a receipt, don’t forget.
