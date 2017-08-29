Jivi Mobiles Launched 5 Android Phones in India, Pricing Starts From Rs. 3,333

Domestic manufacturer company Jivi is well known for launching feature phones in India, and now this brand has launched five Android smartphones in the Indian markets with Prime series, Energy series and Grand series. These are called as Jivi Prime P300, Grand 3000, Prime P390, Energy E3, and Energy E12. All phones are offering to budget friendly specifications at an effective price in range. The company is also providing 111 days of replacement warranty for the device and free screen card. All the phones are supporting dual SIM dual standby and carried by a 4G VoLTE connectivity.

Jivi Prime P300:

It sports a 5-inch FWVGA IPS display with a 2.5D curved screen and is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box with Fun packed apps like Bobble Keyboard, Chillx, and Quick Touch. Under the hood, it comes packed with an unknown quad-core 1.3Ghz processor coupled with 1GB RAM. There is an 8GB of internal memory which also supports an external memory card up to 64GB.



For photography, this phone bears an 8MP primary camera with LED flash and has a 5MP selfie sensor at the front. It comes equipped with a 2500mAh capacity battery which would give a battery juice more than a day of normal usage. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS navigation and OTG support. This phone will be available in Golden and Grey color variants, which is priced at Rs. 4,999.

Jivi Grand 3000:

This phone is available for a price tag of Rs. 6,599 and rocks a 5.5-inch FWVGA display with a 2.5D curved glass makes every view spectacular. The Android 7.0 phone is powered by a quad-core 1.3GHz processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. Moreover, it supports expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card slot. It is kept powered by a 3,000mAh capacity battery and features a 13MP primary camera & 5MP selfie sensor.



Jivi Prime P390:

This phone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor and comes with a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It has a quad-core 1.3GHz processor packed with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory. This phone is kept powered by a 2400mAh capacity battery and provides a 22-regional support. For photography, there is an 8MP primary camera and has a 5MP selfie sensor. It is an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and this phone will be available at a price tag of Rs. 5,799.



Jivi Energy E3:

It is the cheapest smartphone among all the five phone which is priced at Rs. 3,333. It has a 4-inch WVGA crisp display and is powered by a 1800mAh capacity battery. This phone would offer a 5MP autofocus rear camera with Flash and 2MP front-facing camera. Under the hood, It is packed with an unknown quad-core 1.3Ghz processor coupled with a 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. This phone is enclosed with an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.



Jivi Energy E12:

This phone is priced at 3,699 INR. It is a 4-inch WVGA display and packed with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system laid on top of it. It comes with a quad-core 1.3GHz processor supporting a 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. Additionally, it supports an external memory card up to 32GB via microSD card slot. For a battery, this phone is powered by a 2,300mAh capacity battery and has a 5MP primary camera with LED flash and offer a 2MP selfie camera.

