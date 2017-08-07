Karbonn A41 Power with 4″ WVGA Display & 2,300mAh Battery Announced

Domestic mobile brand Karbonn has recently launched its new smartphone in the part of Aura series called as Karbonn Aura Note Play which has been priced at Rs. 75,90. Now, this brand has come up with another smartphone in the A-series which is dubbed as Karbonn A41 Power which has been listed on its official web page. The device name suggests that it keeps you going on and on and all the day, which has a 2300mAh capacity battery. It is rated to deliver up to 300 hours of standby time and lasts up to 8 hours of talk time.



The Karbonn A41 Power sports a 4-inch capacitive touch screen with an 800 x 480 pixel resolution which gives you a crystal clear display making pictures comes alive. Under the hood, it is equipped with an unknown quad-core 1.3GHz processor coupled with 1GB of RAM, which is allowing to run apps in a faster and smarter. There is an 8GB of inbuilt memory which has a support of 32GB microSD card slot.

It would be powered by an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system out of the box. The A41 Power phone supports a dual SIM which carries 4G LTE network. For photography, There is a 2MP primary camera and has a VGA selfie snapper. The other connectivity options include 3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.



The A41 Power smartphone is measured by a 121.5 x 66.9 x 12 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 130 grams which include a battery. It will be available in Black-Champagne, Black-Red, and White-Champagne color options. As of now, there is no word on pricing & availability of the smartphone as we expect it would offer below Rs. 5,000 according to provided specifications.