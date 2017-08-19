News

Karbonn K9 Smart Eco & K9 Smart Yuva Smartphones with Android 7.0 Nougat Announced

Recently, the domestic handset maker has launched the Karbonn A41 Power which packed with 2,300mAh capacity battery and Android Nougat which is priced at just Rs. 4,099. Now, this brand has added two more devices to its portfolio which are named as Karbonn K9 Smart Eco and K9 Smart Yuva. Both smartphones are the successor of the Karbonn K9 Smartphone which was launched last year and is now available to buy on Amazon India at a price tag of Rs. 3,975. As of now, the official page hasn’t revealed any pricing and availability of the devices.

Karbonn K9 Smart Eco:
It comes with a premium texture finish and will be available in attractive colors which include Coffee-Champagne, Black-Champagne, White-Champagne, Gold. It is designed to make a device for a fashion statement wherever you go. It sports a 5-inch FWVGA screen which has a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels and is offering a 196ppi of pixel density, which gives a life-like viewing experience. It is a dual-SIM phone and is packed with a 2,300mAh battery.

For photography, there is a 2MP rear & front camera. The rear camera supports Panorama shot and Continuous shot and LED flash light. Under the hood, it is a 1.2GHz quad-core processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. This phone would lack a 4G LTE connectivity which means it is limited to 3G HSDPA network and is running on the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box.

Karbonn K9 Smart Yuva:
This phone also has a premium texture finish body and will be available in Gold, White-Champagne, Black-Champagne & Coffee-Champagne color options. It is a dual SIM phone and is accompanied by a 4G LTE network. The K9 Smart Yuva phone offers a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front-facing camera with a makeup effect. It features the same 5-inch FWVGA display with a Tough TP (magic glass) and vibrant mode.

It comes powered by the same 2,300mAh capacity battery and is packed with an Android 7.0 Nougat laid on top of it. This phone kept backed by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. Additionally, it supports an external memory up to 32GB via microSD card slot and measured by a 145 x 72 x 11 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 174 grams including battery.

