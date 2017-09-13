Karbonn K9 Smart Grand with 5.2″ Display & Fingerprint Sensor Announced

After Announcing Karbonn K9 Smart Eco & K9 Smart Yuva, this company has expanded their portfolio in part of K9 Smart series named as Karbonn K9 Smart Grand. It has been listed on their official page with specifications. As of now, this listing hasn’t revealed any pricing & availability of the device. This phone comes with a metallic unibody design which would be available two attractive color options such as Black and Champagne. The K9 Smart Grand phone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor embedded below the rear camera for unlocking a device.



It rocks a humongous 5.2-inch full lamination display with 854 x 480 pixels resolution and offering a 188ppi of pixel density. The K9 Smart Grand smartphone is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat laid on top of it and is supercharged with a 2300mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver up to 8.5 hours on 2G and lasts standby time around 288 hours. Under the hood, it is fueled by an unknown quad-core 1.3GHz processor coupled with 1GB of RAM.

This phone houses an 8GB of internal memory which is further expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot. For photography, this phone bears an 8MP autofocus primary camera with LED flash and 5MP front-facing camera. You can download Live wallpapers and screen savers via third party apps. It is a dual SIM support device accompanied by the 4G network, and other connectivity options include Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, OTG support and more.