Karboon Aura Note Play Smartphone with a Massive 6.0″ Display & Fingerprint Sensor Announced for Rs. 7590

Karbonn Mobiles has announced a new smartphone in the part of Aura Note series which is called Karbonn Aura Note Play. It has been now listed on their official page with the full set of specifications. It is priced at Rs. 7,590. Recently, the company has introduced the Karbonn K9 Kavach smartphone with pre-loaded BHIM app and also fingerprint sensor embedded at the back for payment authentication which has been priced at Rs. 5,290.



The Karbonn Aura Note Play smartphone sports a massive 6.0-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and has a 245ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, it comes powered by unknown quad-core processor clocks at 1.3Ghz coupled with 2GB of RAM, which gives ideal multitasking experience when you run two or more apps at the same time. There is a 16GB of internal memory which also provides a microSD card slot up to 32GB, which you can store more pictures and videos.

It is a dual SIM smartphone which carries 4G LTE connectivity and is running on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with pre-installed applications. The Aura Note Play smartphone rocks with an 8MP primary camera with autofocus and LED flash. Also, it has the other camera features include Panorama Shot, Night Mode, Continuous shot, Geotagging, Pro Mode, etc. On the front, there is a 5MP secondary camera for capturing selfies.



The Aura Note Play device is backed by a 3,300mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver a talk time up to 10 hours at 2G and gives 180 hours of standby time. It is equipped with a fingerprint sensor which makes your phone more secure and effortless use. This phone measures 161.3 x 84.9 x 8.6 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 214 grams. It would be available in two interesting colors such as Champagne and Black.