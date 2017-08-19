Kirin 970 Chipset with 64-bit Octa-core processor Leaked on Weibo

Huawei’s is working on its new chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 which has been in the news for quite some time. Now, a few specifications have been shared on microblogging website which is Weibo. The company is planning to launch its new chipset on October 16 this year probably this would be equipped with its upcoming device which is Huawei Mate 10. The Kirin 970 is the successor of the Kirin 960 which was unveiled last year.



As per the images leaked on the Weibo account, it suggests that it would feature a 64-bit octa-core 2.8GHz processor which includes of unknown quad-core cortex A72 and hidden Quad-core Cortex A53 SoCs. The new chipset would be packed with a maximum frequency of 1866 MHz on its LPDDR4 memory and would be coupled with a Mali G72 MP8 graphics. Also, it would be used the TSMC 10nm process architecture.

The screenshots are suggesting that it would be equipped with a 4G LTE modem which would provide up to Cat.12 protocol and also have the other connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dual band 2.4/5 GHz and GPS/A-GPS navigation support as well. It is a dual SIM LTE supported chipset and provides a dual ISP up to 42MP. This chipset would be officially introduced in the next quarter that Q3 2017.

Kirin 970 rumored specifications