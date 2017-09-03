News

Kirin 970 Chipset with 64-bit Octa-core processor Released

Huawei has officially released its new chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 which has been in the news for quite some time. Earlier, few specifications have been shared on microblogging website which is Weibo. The company is planning to launch its upcoming smartphones on October 12th which are called as Huawei Mate 10 & Mate 10 Pro. The Kirin 970 is the successor of the Kirin 960 which was unveiled last year.

Talking about the key features, it has a 64-bit octa-core 2.8GHz processor which includes of unknown quad-core cortex A72 and hidden Quad-core Cortex A53 SoCs. The new chipset would be packed with a maximum frequency of 1866 MHz on its LPDDR4 memory and would be coupled with a Mali G72 MP8 graphics while Kirin 960 came with Mali G71 graphics. Also, It is used the TSMC 10nm process architecture. The chipset with NPU gets processed 2,000 images per minute and using CPU which you can get only 97 images.

It is equipped with a 4G LTE modem which would provide up to Cat.12 protocol and also have the other connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dual band 2.4/5 GHz and GPS/A-GPS navigation support as well. It is a dual SIM LTE supported chipset and provides a dual ISP up to 42MP. It is first Kirin chipset to sports dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) which is through Huawei’s mobile AI computing platform. It also supports with HDR10 feature with 4K decoding at 60FPS and 4K encoding at 30FPS.

Kirin 970 rumored specifications

  • 64-bit ARMv8-A architecture
  • 10nm TSMC process technology
  • Octa-cores (Quad-core 2.8GHz Cortex-A73 + hidden quad-core Cortex-A53)
  • Gali-G72 MP8 Graphics
  • Dual SIM LTE
  • LPDDR4 RAM (maximum frequency support of 1866MHz)
  • LTE Modem which support up to Cat.12 protocol
  • HSPA+, CDMA, GSM/EDGE
  • Up to 42MP (Dual ISP)
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dual Band 2.4/5GHz
  • Bluetooth V4.2, GPS / A-GPS navigation support
