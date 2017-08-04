Kult Beyond Smartphone with 5.2″ Display & 13MP Camera Launched in India for Rs. 6,999

Kult is the Telcomm brand in partnership with Wistronm that is well known for entry-level smartphones and has launched its first smartphone as Kult 10 back in 2015 which was exclusively sold on Snapdeal for a price tag of Rs. 6,999. Now, the Kult 10 smartphone is available in both Flipkart and Snapdeal as well which is now available for a price tag of Rs. 6,299 and Rs. 5,979 respectively. The company has come up with another smartphone on Friday unveiled its second smartphone in India which is dubbed as Kult Beyond.



It is priced at Rs. 6,999 which is exclusively available through Amazon India online shopping website. The device is available for registrations and will begin sales from August 18th onwards. Once again, this brand is addressing the demands of consumers for affordable price segment with decent hardware specs. Talking about the key specifications, it rocks 5.2-inch HD IPS display which has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 2.5D curved glass.

The hardware core is packed with a 1.25Ghz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics and 3GB of RAM, which provides flawless multitasking experience. There is a 32GB of flash memory which supports a microSD card slot up to 32GB. The Kult Beyond smartphone is enclosed with a fingerprint sensor which helps to unlock the smartphone just one tap, shortcut to launch your favorite app, quick dial, capture photos, answer calls and more.



On the software front, the Beyond smartphone is running on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box which you can access nearly 2.8 million apps. It is a dual SIM phone packed with a 4G LTE network, and other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS navigation support, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port, FM Radio and more.

On the imaging front, It has a 13MP Primary & Selfie camera with dual tone LED flash to capture your precious moments with high-resolution pictures. The rear camera has an ability to record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. To keep lighting, the device is powered by a 3,000mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver up to 25 hours of talk time and 425 hours of standby time.